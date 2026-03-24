Southfield Makes Majority Investment in Specialist Search Platform Metric to Establish Leading Global Human Capital Solutions Firm

Institutional Partnership with Southfield to Further Metric's Expansion and Acceleration of Global Footprint as a Market Leader in the Specialist Search & Recruitment Space

GREENWICH, Conn., March 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Southfield Capital ("Southfield"), a premier lower middle market private equity firm, today announced that it has made a majority investment in Metric Search, Ltd. ("Metric," or the "Company"), a leading specialized provider of talent solutions and human capital placement services for niche, high-growth sectors, including MedTech, life sciences, engineering, and data centers.

Founded in New York in 2019, Metric has quickly established itself as an industry leader in the executive search and talent solutions space with over 130 consultants globally across seven offices in the U.S. and UK. The Company, which delivers senior and executive-level search through four specialist sub-brands – Metric Geo (Engineering and Infrastructure), Metric DCX (Data Centers), Metric Bio (Life Sciences and MedTech), and Metric Exec (C-suite and PE-backed executive search) – has been recognized in the Financial Times FT1000 list of fastest-growing companies in both 2025 and 2026. Metric Founder & CEO, Joe Jani, will remain in his position as part of the firm's management team and work alongside Southfield to continue executing on the next phase of the Company's ambitious growth strategy.

Joe Jani commented, "This is a defining moment, not because of the capital, but because of what it represents. Every decision we have made since 2019 has been about staying disciplined, staying specialist, and earning the trust of the clients and candidates we work with. Our sectors, Data Centers, Life Sciences, Infrastructure, and Engineering, are at the center of the most important capital flows in the global economy, and the cost of getting talent wrong in those markets is high. Metric exists to solve that problem, and with Southfield's backing we now have the platform, the resources, and the team to do it at scale."

Metric's strong management team, specialized micro niche-focused service strategy, unique internal recruitment and training model, and strong client value proposition, position it to continue capitalizing on the emerging imbalances across the labor market. Partnering with Southfield now provides Metric with significant runway and support for both organic and inorganic growth within the highly fragmented industry, while also expanding its service offerings to better serve their current and future clientele.

"We were immediately impressed by the differentiated offering Metric has created since its founding in 2019, especially in a market that is often commoditized," said Chris Grambling, Partner at Southfield Capital. "Their focus on sectors with structural talent scarcity, together with their depth of expertise and track record within those sectors, has allowed them to establish an exceptional, best-in-class, and highly scalable platform. We are excited to be partnering with Joe and the rest of the Metric team as part of their ambition to be a global leader in the specialist executive search space."

Having invested in more than 100+ entrepreneur-built businesses since 2002, Southfield's majority investment in Metric is the third platform made from its current flagship fund, Southfield Capital IV.

Tree Line Capital Partners provided debt financing. Finn Dixon & Herling LLP and Simmons & Simmons LLP provided legal counsel to Southfield. Houlihan Lokey acted as the exclusive financial advisor to Metric.

About Southfield Capital

Southfield Capital is a premier private equity firm with a foundational commitment to driving value at high-growth, lower middle market companies in the business services sector. The firm leverages its deep team of highly-experienced investment, technology and value-creation professionals, combined with fully-integrated AI-driven capabilities to partner with founders and manager-owned teams. For more information, please visit www.southfieldcapital.com

About Metric Search

Metric is a specialist executive search and talent solutions firm, operating across Engineering, Infrastructure, Data Centers, Life Sciences, and MedTech. Founded in New York in 2019 by Joe Jani, Metric has grown to over 130 consultants across seven global offices, serving clients through four specialist sub-brands: Metric Geo, Metric DCX, Metric Bio, and Metric Exec. Recognized on the FT1000 list of fastest-growing companies in 2026, Metric has established a reputation for sector depth, delivery quality, and long-term client and candidate relationships. For more information, please visit www.metric-search.com

Investor Contact

Jason Perlroth

Principal, Head of Business Development, Southfield Capital

Email: [email protected]

Tel: 203 813 4117

Media Contact

Taylor Ingraham / Max Rayden

Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Tel: 203 992 1230

SOURCE Southfield Capital