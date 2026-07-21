Protos Security Announces GSX 2026 Experience

New AI capabilities mark the next evolution of the company's software-enabled security platform during its 20th anniversary

ATLANTA, July 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Protos Security, the leading software-enabled managed services provider delivering integrated protection solutions across North America, will exhibit at the Global Security Exchange (GSX) 2026 Conference, taking place September 14-16 at the Georgia World Congress Center in Atlanta, GA. Attendees can visit Protos at booth #2405 to experience how the company is transforming security operations through fully integrated security services, intelligent software and AI-powered insights.

As Protos celebrates its 20th anniversary this year, the company continues to challenge traditional security models by combining national scale with local expertise and proprietary technology. Supporting more than 25,000 service locations nationwide, Protos delivers security guarding, off-duty law enforcement, remote and specialized services through a connected software ecosystem that provides clients with greater visibility, accountability and operational control.

Experience the Future of Security at GSX

At GSX 2026, attendees will have the opportunity to:

See the new AI-powered operational agent in action. Embedded within the Protos Client Portal, the Protos Assistant transforms complex security data into actionable insights through a simple, question-based experience. For Protos Client Portal users it reduces time spent searching through reports and dashboards, delivers faster access to operational insights and trends, helps identify recurring issues and emerging risks, and supports more informed, data-driven decision-making.

Embedded within the Protos Client Portal, the Protos Assistant transforms complex security data into actionable insights through a simple, question-based experience. For Protos Client Portal users it reduces time spent searching through reports and dashboards, delivers faster access to operational insights and trends, helps identify recurring issues and emerging risks, and supports more informed, data-driven decision-making. Experience live demonstrations of the Protos software ecosystem, including the Client Portal, Vendor Portal, Coordinator Portal, and Protos Connect and Protos Select mobile applications, all designed to simplify security management through real-time visibility and automation.

of the Protos software ecosystem, including the Client Portal, Vendor Portal, Coordinator Portal, and Protos Connect and Protos Select mobile applications, all designed to simplify security management through real-time visibility and automation. Learn how integrated security services work together through Protos' nationwide network of vetted guarding partners, the country's largest off-duty law enforcement network, remote monitoring capabilities and specialized security solutions.

through Protos' nationwide network of vetted guarding partners, the country's largest off-duty law enforcement network, remote monitoring capabilities and specialized security solutions. Meet one-on-one with Protos executives and security experts to discuss strategies for modernizing guarding and off-duty programs while improving accountability, transparency and operational performance.

As part of its continued commitment to the security community, Protos is proud to sponsor Military & Law Enforcement Appreciation Day (MLEAD) on Wednesday, September 16, recognizing the dedication and service of active duty and retired military personnel, law enforcement professionals and first responders. Learn more about the event or register to attend.

"Security organizations need more than staffing. They need real-time operational intelligence," said Mark Hjelle, CEO of Protos Security. "At GSX, we're excited to demonstrate how our AI-powered platform gives clients greater visibility into their security operations while helping them make faster, more informed decisions. As we celebrate 20 years of innovation, we're continuing to invest in technology that makes security more transparent, accountable and responsive to our clients' evolving needs."

"Today's security leaders aren't lacking data, they're overwhelmed by it," said Mark Hjelle, CEO of Protos Security. "Our AI-powered operational assistant helps clients quickly turn complex operational data into meaningful insights so they can identify trends, address issues earlier and make faster, more informed decisions. That's the future we're excited to demonstrate at GSX."

The Protos AI-powered operational agent represents the latest evolution of the company's software strategy, helping clients quickly surface meaningful insights without digging through layers of operational data. By embedding AI directly into the same platform that manages guarding and off-duty services, Protos is enabling a more proactive, data-driven approach to security management.

About Protos Security

Protos Security delivers integrated protection solutions, including guarding, off-duty law enforcement, specialized security, remote services and proprietary software, to organizations across North America. Through its nationwide network of vetted security partners and the country's largest off-duty law enforcement network, Protos helps organizations manage complex security programs with greater visibility, accountability and operational performance. To learn more about Protos, visit https://protossecurity.com.

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SOURCE Protos Security