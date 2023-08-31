Proud of America's Workforce? Drink Genesee Beer This Labor Day!

New York State's Oldest Brewery Maintains Strong Local Workforce

ROCHESTER, N.Y., Aug. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- As you celebrate this Labor Day, please enjoy a Genesee beer! Brewery officials are urging people to honor America's workforce this Labor Day weekend! The Genesee Brewery employs more than 550 people in New York state including 300 unionized workers in its Rochester brewery.

Genesee brewery director, Mike Duemmel, states that many people proudly work their entire career at the Genesee Brewery. Some even encourage their adult children to carry on the legacy and do the same!

"We have had many second and even third generation employees, as well as new employees with no family history here. The combination helps us to maintain our culture and brewery processes while always innovating and improving," said Duemmel.

Genesee now offers a wide variety of products including the original Genesee, Genesee Light, and Genesee Cream Ale, as well as a specialty line with seasonal offerings such as Ruby Red Kolsch and Cran Orange Kellerbier. Each beer is brewed, packaged, and shipped out by local employees. Additional staff support the team and brewery by maintaining the equipment and buildings.

"We have 27 acres of buildings on our brewery campus. It takes a highly skilled and trained workforce to not only make Genesee beer but also maintain the oldest brewery in New York state," said Duemmel. "We're proud to call ourselves a union shop and even prouder of the generations of employees who have benefited from our brewery.

"Celebrate Labor Day by choosing a Genny. There is nothing more American than having an ice-cold beer on a holiday weekend," added Duemmel.

About Genesee Brewing Company
Established in 1878, the Genesee Brewery—New York state's oldest brewery—makes the classic Genesee line of beers, Cream Ale and the Original Honey Brown Lager, as well as Seagram's Escapes. The Genesee Brewing Company is owned by FIFCO USA. For more information, please go to: https://www.fifcousa.com/ For more information, visit www.geneseebeer.com

Always drink responsibly.

