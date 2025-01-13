Provident Announces the Sale of Buildings A & B at Plano Commerce Center

PLANO, Texas, Jan. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Provident Industrial, a division of the Dallas-based real estate development firm Provident, has successfully completed the sale of Buildings A & B of Plano Commerce Center.

Developed in 2021 and located at 3700 & 3712 E. Plano Parkway, Plano, Plano Commerce Center is situated within Plano's Research Technology Crossroads District, a vibrant hub that draws innovative companies to one of North Dallas' fastest-growing suburbs.

Plano Commerce Center - Plano, TX

Buildings A and B are part of the second phase of Provident's Plano Commerce Center developments. Phase II consists of three buildings totaling 300,000 square feet. In June 2024, Building C was sold to Sysgration America Corporation, a publicly traded manufacturing company based in Taiwan.

Building A is hosts Acre Operating Group, a global leader in digital and physical security solutions, alongside the U.S. headquarters of Ulrich Medical, a medical device company specializing in spinal implant systems, imaging diagnostics, surgical instruments, and hospital devices. Building B is fully leased, and occupied by Cheer Athletics, the world's largest All Star Cheer organization, and Senderra RX Partners, a specialty pharmacy providing comprehensive care to patients, prescribers, and payers.

The project was spearheaded by Provident's Managing Director Case Van Lare, and Director, Chris Martin. Phase II of Plano Commerce Center Phase was developed in partnership with Southside Bank and Grandview Partners.

Provident has significantly expanded its industrial portfolio, with 8.2 million square feet currently under construction or in pre-development across Texas, Arizona, and the Carolinas.

About Provident

Provident is a privately held real estate and investment firm with over three decades of success across multiple market cycles driven by foresight, experience, and adaptability to changing markets. Provident focuses on delivering exceptional risk-adjusted returns to investor partners through development of opportunistic and value-add strategies. Since its founding in 1991, Provident has developed or invested in over $5.9 billion in real estate projects nationwide. For more information, please visit www.providentrealty.net.

