Provident Purchases One Triumph Place with Plans to Relocate Headquarters

DALLAS, Jan. 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Provident, a Dallas, TX based real estate development and investment firm announces the purchase of One Triumph Place, the former Triumph Bank Building, located at 8401 North Central Expressway, Dallas, TX. In 2026, Provident will relocate its headquarters to One Triumph Place, making this landmark building its new home. By establishing its base here, Provident will join a vibrant and dynamic community of tenants, all of whom contribute to shaping the future of this prestigious address.

One Triumph Place- Dallas TX Premier Office Building

With convenient US-75 visibility and frontage, One Triumph Place stands as a premier, 257,000-square-foot Class A office destination, ideally situated directly across from North Park Mall on the south side of Northwest Highway and just 1.9 miles east of Preston Center. Built in 1999 and thoughtfully updated in 2022, this ten-story property offers tenants an exceptional blend of modern features and a highly accessible location within Dallas' most coveted commercial corridor.

One Triumph Place stands out as an excellent choice for businesses based in Preston Center or for those seeking to avoid the congestion and higher costs associated with Uptown Dallas. Its strategic location offers the convenience and accessibility that Preston Center tenants value, while providing a more streamlined and less crowded environment.

Unlike Uptown, One Triumph Place delivers all the advantages of a premier office address without the hassles of heavy traffic and elevated expenses. Companies relocating from Preston Center or Uptown can expect a seamless transition into a modern, efficient workspace, enhanced by superior amenities and flexible leasing options. This makes One Triumph Place an ideal solution for organizations prioritizing convenience, value, and a high-quality work environment in Dallas.

The building is equipped with a range of contemporary amenities designed to elevate the workplace experience. Tenants benefit from controlled access, an onsite fitness center, a stylish lounge with a kitchen, and extensive signage opportunities. Provident plans to renovate the fitness center and tenant lounge while also adding new amenities including a conference center and a coffee shop. The building is complemented by a structured parking garage with a generous parking ratio of 3.62 spaces per 1,000 square feet, providing both reserved and unreserved options for maximum convenience.

Multiple contiguous floors are available for lease, catering especially to businesses seeking premium office space outside the highly sought-after Uptown and Preston Center markets. With its strategic location, superior construction quality, and expansive 27,000-square-foot floor plates, the property presents an ideal opportunity for companies looking for a modern, efficient environment. Provident aims to provide these tenants with desirable leasing terms, reinforcing the company's dedication to meeting market needs and supporting growth within the Dallas business community.

Current renovation efforts, as well as a re-brand of the building to One Provident Place, are underway, including enhancements to the main lobby and tenant common spaces, ensuring One Triumph Place remains at the forefront of workplace innovation. These improvements are slated for completion by May 2026, positioning the building as a top choice for forward-thinking businesses seeking a high-quality, centrally located office solution in Dallas.

For more information regarding the purchase of One Triumph Place or for leasing inquiries, please contact Stuart Fink, [email protected].

About Provident

Provident is a privately held real estate development and investment firm that has thrived through three decades and multiple market cycles with foresight, depth of experience, and a unique ability to adapt to shifting demands, market trends and challenging economic cycles. Provident seeks to provide exceptional risk-adjusted returns to its investor partners through superior development of opportunistic and value-added strategies. Since its formation in 1991, Provident has developed or invested in more than $6 billion worth of real estate projects across the country. For more information, please visit www.provident.net.

Media Contact: Stuart Fink | [email protected]

