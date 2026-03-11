Provident Healthcare Partners Advises A Caring Experience Nursing Services, Inc. on its Acquisition by HouseWorks Holdings, LLC, a Portfolio Company of InTandem Capital Partners

BOSTON, March 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Provident Healthcare Partners ("Provident"), a leading healthcare investment banking firm, announced it has advised A Caring Experience Nursing Services, Inc. ("ACE"), a Cranston, Rhode Island-based provider of in-home care services, on its partnership with HouseWorks Holdings, LLC ("HouseWorks"), one of the nation's leading personal care services companies. The acquisition expands HouseWorks' footprint in New England and strengthens its ability to deliver high-quality in-home care to seniors across the region.

Provident's deal team was led by Managing Director, Kevin Palmara, and Director, Jake Vesely. Nixon Peabody served as legal counsel to ACE, and Goodwin Procter and Reed Smith served as legal counsel to HouseWorks.

"Provident brought a deep understanding of the market and helped position our business with the right partners. Their team ran a very thoughtful and professional process and managed the many moving pieces along the way, which allowed us to stay focused on operating the company," commented Dean Denuccio, CEO of ACE.

"This transaction highlights the continued demand for high-quality home care providers with strong reputations and deep relationships in their local markets," said Vesely. "ACE has built an outstanding platform in Rhode Island, and we are proud to have helped the team find the right partner in HouseWorks, bringing together two organizations that share a strong commitment to supporting seniors and their families at home."

About A Caring Experience Nursing Services, Inc.

A Caring Experience Nursing Services is a leading provider of private and dependable in-home care, providing exceptional, patient-focused care across Rhode Island. ACE has been enhancing the quality of life for its clients and their families since its founding in 1999. In addition to home care services, the organization operates a caregiver training school, reinforcing its commitment to quality workforce development. For more information, visit acaringexperience.com.

About HouseWorks Holdings, LLC

For more than 20 years, HouseWorks has provided older adults and their families the highest standard of dependable in-home care. HouseWorks' proprietary Better Care at Home™ approach leverages personalized care services and innovative technology to guide the work of its caregivers as it helps seniors stay safe, comfortable, and engaged in their life – at home. HouseWorks is a leading provider of home care serving clients across Maine, New Hampshire, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Rhode Island, Pennsylvania, and New York. For additional information, visit houseworks.com.

About Provident Healthcare Partners

Provident is a leading healthcare investment banking firm specializing in merger and acquisition advisory, strategic planning, and capital formation services for healthcare companies. The firm has a comprehensive knowledge of market sectors and specialties, including post-acute care. Provident also has unsurpassed experience and insight into the M&A process, which includes working with a multitude of investors such as private equity firms and strategic consolidators. For additional information, visit providenthp.com or follow Provident on LinkedIn.

