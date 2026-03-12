Provident Healthcare Partners Advises Hanabusa IVF and Asian Egg Bank on its Partnership with CSG.BIO

BOSTON and NEW YORK, March 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Provident Healthcare Partners ("Provident"), a leading healthcare investment banking firm, announced it has advised Hanabusa IVF and Asian Egg Bank in their partnership with CSG.BIO. Hanabusa IVF is a premier private fertility clinic located in San Diego, specializing in advanced reproductive care, including mini-IVF, lower-stimulation treatment, and comprehensive genetic testing. Asian Egg Bank is a donor egg bank focused on helping intended parents and fertility clinics access Asian donor options.

Provident's deal team was led by Managing Director Scott Davis and Director Jake Vesely. Nixon Peabody served as legal counsel to Hanabusa IVF and Asian Egg Bank, and Venable LLP served as legal counsel to CSG.BIO.

"We had a great experience working with Jake and the rest of the Provident team throughout our acquisition process. Despite a longer-than-expected due diligence period due to our international ownership structure, Provident remained highly engaged, providing valuable guidance and helping structure a transaction that worked for both buyer and seller. Their responsiveness and commitment made a meaningful difference in successfully completing the transaction," commented Peter Fuzesi, CEO/COO of Asian Egg Bank and Hanabusa IVF.

"This transaction highlights the continued demand for specialized fertility platforms," said Vesely. "Hanabusa IVF's differentiated mini-IVF clinical model and Asian Egg Bank's specialization in serving Asian patients creates a unique offering in the fertility market. We are pleased to have advised the team on this partnership with CSG.BIO and Corbel and look forward to following the platform's continued growth."

About Hanabusa IVF

Hanabusa IVF, based in San Diego, California, is a fertility practice known for its individualized approach to reproductive care, including mini-IVF and other personalized treatment strategies designed to support a wide range of patient needs.

About Asian Egg Bank

Asian Egg Bank is a donor egg bank focused on helping intended parents and fertility clinics access Asian donor options through a specialized, globally minded model of care and collaboration.

About CSG.BIO

CSG.BIO is a global life sciences and healthcare platform focused on fertility, reproductive health, stem cell preservation, regenerative medicine, and family-building services.

About Provident Healthcare Partners

Provident is a leading healthcare investment banking firm specializing in merger and acquisition advisory, strategic planning, and capital formation services for healthcare companies. The firm has a comprehensive knowledge of market sectors and specialties, including fertility services. Provident also has unsurpassed experience and insight into the M&A process, which includes working with a multitude of investors such as private equity firms and strategic consolidators. For additional information, visit providenthp.com or follow Provident on LinkedIn.

SOURCE Provident Healthcare Partners LLC