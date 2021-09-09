Provident Healthcare Partners Advises Advanced Memory Research Institute of New Jersey In Its Acquisition By CenExel Clinical Research

BOSTON and LOS ANGELES, Sept. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Provident Healthcare Partners ("Provident"), a leading healthcare investment banking firm, announced that it has advised Advanced Memory Research Institute of New Jersey (renamed "CenExel AMRI") in its acquisition by CenExel Clinical Research ("CenExel"), a portfolio company of Webster Equity Partners. CenExel AMRI is the largest Alzheimer's Disease clinical research site in the Northeast. CenExel AMRI conducts Phase II and Phase II studies, with growing exposure to Phase IV studies, primarily in Alzheimer's Disease, Memory Loss, and Dementia. The terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

This acquisition further bolsters CenExel's experience in CNS trials, complementing the other nine Centers in the CenExel network with strong backgrounds in this therapeutic area. CenExel AMRI is led and was founded by Sanjiv K. Sharma, MD, who has over 20 years of experience caring for patients with memory challenges.

"CenExel AMRI will continue to be a pioneer in the Alzheimer's space, providing solutions for families and their loved ones," said Dr. Sharma, Founder and Principal Investigator at CenExel AMRI. "We look forward to this exciting new period of collaboration and growth, enabling us to offer greater peace of mind to more patients."

"CenExel AMRI's experienced team of principal investigators, nurses, raters, and coordinators provide the highest quality of research data and patient care. CenExel AMRI will perfectly complement CenExcel's existing business," notes Rebecca Leiba, Managing Director at Provident.

"Alzheimer's and similar indication diagnoses are continuing to rise, while medical professionals lack the therapeutic tools necessary to treat patients. In partnership with CenExel, CenExel AMRI will have the opportunity to expand its crucial work and further contribute to medical advancements for these Alzheimer's patients and their families," notes Bill Bolding, Associate at Provident.

About Advanced Memory Research Institute

The vision for AMRI began in 2013 with the recognition that patients in the region and in the greater Tri-State area did not have access to the latest clinical trials and research in neurological diseases. For more than a decade, AMRI's team of experts have been pioneers in the advancement of medical research though highly specialized clinical trial execution. With their New Jersey site located in the epicenter of an aging population, AMRI is uniquely positioned to help sponsors speed Alzheimer's disease related therapeutics to market as quickly and safely as possible. For additional information, visit https://amrinj.com/.

About CenExel

CenExel Clinical Research (http://www.CenExel.com) provides unparalleled medical and scientific support in the design and execution of clinical trials. CenExel's therapeutic area focus and attention to detail assures quality, reliable results and has helped CenExel to consistently achieve and exceed patient recruitment goals. CenExel Centers of Excellence have conducted thousands of studies, the variety and complexity of which have resulted in a vast depth of experience and insight for the Principal Investigators and research staff in each facility. The CenExel Centers of Excellence deliver the engagement, expertise, and results to ensure that their clients achieve their clinical research goals.

About Webster Equity Partners

Founded in 2003, Webster Equity invests in healthcare services companies with high impact growth strategies that deliver the highest quality care and extraordinary service. Webster is currently investing out of its fourth fund with $875 million of committed capital. For additional information, visit https://websterequitypartners.com/.

About Provident Healthcare Partners

Provident is a leading healthcare investment banking firm specializing in merger and acquisition advisory, strategic planning, and capital formation for healthcare companies. The firm has a comprehensive knowledge of market sectors and specialties, including a significant track record of success within pharma services. Provident also has unsurpassed experience and insight into the M&A process, which includes working with a number of buyers such as private equity firms and strategic consolidators. For additional information, visit www.providenthp.com or follow on LinkedIn.

