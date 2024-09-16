Provident Healthcare Partners Advises Crossroads Hospice & Palliative Care on its Partnership with Agape Care Group

BOSTON and NEW YORK, Sept. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Provident Healthcare Partners ("Provident"), a leading healthcare investment banking firm, announced it has advised Crossroads Hospice & Palliative Care ("Crossroads") on its partnership with Agape Care Group ("Agape"), a portfolio company of Ridgemont Equity Partners. Agape has acquired select Crossroads locations in Oklahoma, Missouri, Kansas, and Georgia. Crossroads will continue to independently operate in Tennessee, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

Provident's deal team was led by Managing Director Kevin Palamara and Vice President Jake Vesely. King & Spalding served as legal counsel to Crossroads and Winston & Strawn served as legal counsel to Agape.

"We greatly appreciate Provident's expertise and guidance throughout this process. Their team has been a pleasure to work with, and their support was essential in helping us find the ideal partner in Agape. Agape has shown a strong commitment to our employees and ensuring a smooth transition. Provident's involvement was key to delivering a positive outcome and setting the foundation for a successful partnership," commented Perry Farmer, CEO of Crossroads.

"We are grateful for the opportunity to have represented Crossroads in this significant transaction within the hospice sector. After evaluating several potential partners, it became clear that Agape Care Group was the best fit, aligning seamlessly with Crossroads' values and strategic goals. This partnership enables Agape to expand its presence in the southeast while allowing Crossroads to focus on delivering exceptional care in Tennessee, Ohio, and Pennsylvania. We believe this partnership positions both organizations for long-term success. Congratulations to all involved," commented Palamara and Vesely.

About Crossroads Hospice & Palliative Care

Crossroads Hospice & Palliative Care is a national leader of hospice and palliative care dedicated to helping patients and families find comfort for chronic and life-limiting illnesses. Crossroads currently serves over 2,000 patients daily across 7 states and 13 locations. Visit www.crossroadshospice.com to learn more.

About Agape Care Group

As a regional leader in hospice and palliative care, Agape Care Group proudly serves patients through its family of brands — Agape Care South Carolina, Georgia Hospice Care, Hospice of the Carolina Foothills in North Carolina, and ACG Hospice in Alabama, Kansas, Louisiana, Missouri, Oklahoma, and Virginia. The company's employees are committed to serving with love those touched by an advanced illness, providing comfort and support through compassionate care and meaningful experiences. Agape offers hospice and palliative services across multiple settings and is renowned for its superior patient-family experience and expertly trained professionals. Visit www.agapecaregroup.com for more information.

About Ridgemont Equity Partners

Ridgemont Equity Partners is a Charlotte-based middle market private equity firm that has provided buyout and growth capital to industry-leading companies in the business and tech-enabled services, industrial growth, and healthcare sectors for three decades. The principals of Ridgemont have refined a proven, industry-focused model designed to build distinctive middle market companies. Visit www.ridgemontep.com for more information.

About Provident Healthcare Partners

Provident is a leading healthcare investment banking firm specializing in merger and acquisition advisory, strategic planning, and capital formation services for healthcare companies. The firm has a comprehensive knowledge of market sectors and specialties, including hospice services. Provident also has unsurpassed experience and insight into the M&A process, which includes working with a multitude of investors such as private equity firms and strategic consolidators. For additional information, visit www.providenthp.com and follow Provident on LinkedIn.

SOURCE Provident Healthcare Partners LLC