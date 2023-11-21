Provident Healthcare Partners Advises Amoskeag Anesthesia in its Partnership with National Partners in Healthcare

News provided by

Provident Healthcare Partners LLC

21 Nov, 2023, 06:45 ET

BOSTON and NEW YORK, Nov. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Provident Healthcare Partners ("Provident"), a leading healthcare investment banking firm, announced it has advised Amoskeag Anesthesia ("Amoskeag") in its partnership with National Partners in Healthcare ("NPH"). Amoskeag provides state-of-the-art anesthetic care and interventional pain management at 11 hospitals and ASCs throughout New Hampshire. The group consists of more than 90 providers including Board Certified Anesthesiologists, Pain Interventionalists, Certified Registered Nurse Anesthetists, and Nurse Practitioners.

Continue Reading

Provident's deal team was led by Managing Director Michael Patton and Director AJ Shekar. Dykema Gossett PLLC served as legal counsel to Amoskeag Anesthesia and McGuireWoods LLP served as legal counsel to National Partners in Healthcare.

"The Provident team is exceptional. They got to know our practice over the course of the transaction and then found us the perfect partner. They were very responsive, and always willing to go the extra mile. Their primary concern was to achieve all our goals, and they always represented us in the most professional and expert manner," noted Joseph Hyatt, Partner at Amoskeag.

"It has been a pleasure working with the Provident team over the past year. Their professionalism, attention to detail, patience, and knowledge were exemplary and provided significant value to the process. No detail was overlooked. They were available 24/7 to address any questions or concerns. I would recommend highly and without reservation," added Syed Razvi, Managing Partner at Amoskeag.

"Amoskeag has become a trusted anesthesia provider to facilities, surgeons, and patients in New Hampshire due to its commitment to clinical excellence and efficiency. With NPH's expertise and resources, Amoskeag is well positioned to continue expanding throughout New England. It was a pleasure working with the Amoskeag team and we look forward to seeing the partnership prosper," stated Shekar.  

"We are excited to officially announce the partnership between Amoskeag and NPH. Amoskeag established itself as a highly reputable anesthesia provider across New Hampshire with its focus on community, culture, and high-quality patient care. The transaction aligns Amoskeag with a partner that has deep experience supporting growth-oriented anesthesia practices. We look forward to the future success of the combined entities," commented Tommy Spiegel, Vice President at Provident.

About Amoskeag Anesthesia
Amoskeag Anesthesia is a thriving and expanding group that provides state-of-the-art anesthetic care and interventional pain management for its patients. Amoskeag's base of operations is located in Manchester, New Hampshire, but the company provides clinical services throughout the state. The sense of community in the group is unusually strong with Anesthesiologists, CRNAs, Nurse Practitioners, and administrative staff working efficiently together as colleagues. For more information, visit https://www.amoskeaganesthesia.com/.

About National Partners in Healthcare
NPH is a national healthcare organization delivering best-in-class anesthesiology services. NPH is dedicated to partnering with high quality anesthesiologists and CRNAs providing the expertise, resources, and long-term sustainable solutions to their medical practices. NPH's anesthesiology partners retain autonomy of their practice while collaborating with each NPH clinical team to achieve and deliver the highest quality patient care. For more information, visit www.nphllc.com.

About Provident Healthcare Partners
Provident is a leading healthcare investment banking firm specializing in merger and acquisition advisory, strategic planning, and capital formation services for healthcare companies. The firm has a comprehensive knowledge of market sectors and specialties, including anesthesia services. Provident also has unsurpassed experience and insight into the M&A process, which includes working with a multitude of investors such as private equity firms and strategic consolidators. For additional information, visit www.providenthp.com or follow Provident on LinkedIn.

Contact:                  Provident Healthcare Partners
                                Gina Casiello
                                877-742-9800 
                                [email protected]

SOURCE Provident Healthcare Partners LLC

Also from this source

Provident Healthcare Partners Advises Mid-Florida Cancer Centers

Provident Healthcare Partners Advises Mid-Florida Cancer Centers

Provident Healthcare Partners ("Provident"), a leading healthcare investment banking firm, announced it has advised Mid-Florida Hematology and...
Provident Healthcare Partners Advises Parkview Dental Partners on its Partnership with Cathay Capital

Provident Healthcare Partners Advises Parkview Dental Partners on its Partnership with Cathay Capital

Provident Healthcare Partners ("Provident"), a leading healthcare investment banking firm, announced it has advised Parkview Dental Partners...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Health Care & Hospitals

Image1

Banking & Financial Services

Image1

Joint Ventures

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.