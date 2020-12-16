Provident Healthcare Partners Advises Atlanta Oral & Facial Surgery In Its Partnership With Blue Sea Capital To Form Beacon Oral Specialists

BOSTON and LOS ANGELES, Dec. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Atlanta Oral & Facial Surgery (AOFS) has entered a strategic partnership with Blue Sea Capital and Bay Area Oral Surgery Management (BAOSM) to form Beacon Oral Specialists. AOFS is one of the one of the largest independent oral surgery providers in the U.S. with 25 surgeons and 23 locations. Beacon was formed as a management services organization to administratively support AOFS' continued growth in its market and its future affiliations with leading oral surgery providers in existing and new geographies. Provident Healthcare Partners (Provident) served as the exclusive financial advisor to Atlanta Oral & Facial Surgery. The terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

"We are pleased to partner with BAOSM and BSC to form a network of high-quality oral and facial surgery centers with geographic concentrations. We are excited to take this amazing practice of the last 40 years and develop exponential growth. The Provident team was exceptional throughout the process and provided excellent counsel and leadership in completing the deal," said Paul ("PJ") Schaner, II, DMD, CEO of AOFS.

"AOFS is the leading independent oral surgery practice in the U.S. with a national reputation for its high-quality patient care. Blue Sea Capital, through its experience scaling physician-led organizations, is the ideal partner for the organization to expand and align with like-minded practices across the Southeast region," noted Eric Major, Director at Provident Healthcare Partners.

"We are excited to have been able to partner with Atlanta Oral & Facial Surgery in helping them secure this strategic partnership with the team at Blue Sea Capital. Dr. Schaner and his team of highly skilled surgeon partners have built the leading independent oral surgery group in the country and we look forward to what the future holds for Beacon," noted Kevin Palamara, Managing Director at Provident Healthcare Partners.

About Atlanta Oral & Facial Surgery

Founded in 1980, Atlanta Oral & Facial Surgery is one of the leading oral surgery practice groups in the United States, boasting 23 state-of-the-art medical facilities across Georgia, with the most advanced technology available to offer patients a variety of oral and maxillofacial services and treatments. AOFS is led by 25 highly skilled oral surgeons, providing comprehensive oral and maxillofacial services. For additional information, visit https://www.atlantaoralsurgery.com/

About Blue Sea Capital

Blue Sea Capital is a private equity firm based in West Palm Beach, Florida, that invests in growth oriented lower middle market companies valued up to $200 million. The firm has more than $700 million in assets under management and invests across three industry verticals: aerospace & defense, healthcare and industrial growth. Blue Sea Capital's strategy is to partner with talented managers and differentiated companies, typically as the first or second institutional investor, and deliver strategic and operational value-add that drives growth acceleration, industry outperformance and business transformation. For additional information, visit http://blueseacapital.com/.

About Provident Healthcare Partners

Provident is an award-winning investment banking firm specializing in merger and acquisition advisory, strategic planning, and capital formation for healthcare companies. The firm has a comprehensive knowledge of market sectors and specialties, including within oral and maxillofacial care. Provident also has unsurpassed experience and insight into the M&A process, which includes working with a number of buyers such as private equity firms and strategic consolidators. Visit www.providenthp.com.

