Provident Healthcare Partners Advises Comprehensive Autism Center In Its Acquisition By The Speech Pathology Group

BOSTON and LOS ANGELES, Dec. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Comprehensive Autism Center (CAC), an autism services provider offering in-home and center-based ABA therapies, has been acquired by the Speech Pathology Group (SPG), a portfolio company of Ridgemont Equity Partners. CAC provides clinically proven, community-oriented, and outcome-tracking treatments to pre- and early school aged clients throughout Southern California. Provident Healthcare Partners ("Provident") served as exclusive financial advisor to Comprehensive Autism Center. The terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

"When we approached Provident about finding a partner for CAC in the next phase of evolution for autism treatment, they were incredibly strategic and detail focused. From the inception of the process to the very end they were extremely well prepared and made the process seamless. Ultimately, they assisted CAC and all our families in taking a step toward receiving the highest quality autism treatment," stated Comprehensive Autism Center's owners Andrea and Chris Macken. "Looking back, we feel very grateful to have Provident and their incredible team of specialists represent CAC."

Robert Aprill, Senior Associate at Provident, said "this transaction will give the Mackens and the entire CAC team the resources to take their industry leading approach to ABA therapy and impact far more families in Southern California and beyond." He added, "Andrea and the clinical team at CAC have worked to create a gold standard of care in the industry, and with Ridgemont's help, will look to shape the future of the industry in an incredibly positive way."

About Comprehensive Autism Center

Comprehensive Autism Center (CAC) was founded in 2008 by Board-Certified Behavior Analyst (BCBA) Andrea Macken. With over 20 years of field experience, Andrea saw a need among families living with autism for more comprehensive services, guidance as well as compassion. Partnering with her husband Chris Macken, Andrea created CAC as an expert ABA resource dedicated to supporting the whole family. For more information visit http://cac.co/.

About the Speech Pathology Group

SPG is a team of highly regarded Speech-Language Pathologists, Behavioral Specialists and School Psychologists serving adults and children in the San Francisco Bay Area since 1989. What began as a single SLP, SPG has grown into one of the largest and most respected speech therapy providers in California. For more information, visit https://speechpathologygroup.com/.

About Ridgemont Equity Partners

Ridgemont Equity Partners is a Charlotte-based middle market buyout and growth equity investor. Since 1993, the principals of Ridgemont have invested approximately $4.4 billion. For more information, visit https://www.ridgemontep.com/.

About Provident Healthcare Partners

Provident is the leading investment banking firm specializing in merger and acquisition advisory, strategic planning, and capital formation for middle market healthcare companies. The firm has a comprehensive knowledge of market sectors and specialties, including behavioral health and autism services. Provident also has unsurpassed experience and insight into the M&A process, which includes working with both strategic and private equity buyers. For more information, visit www.providenthp.com.

Contact:

Provident Healthcare Partners

Gina Casiello

877-742-9800

SOURCE Provident Healthcare Partners LLC

Related Links

http://www.providenthp.com

