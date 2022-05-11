PROVIDENT HEALTHCARE PARTNERS ADVISES GASTROENTEROLOGY CONSULTANTS IN ITS PARTNERSHIP WITH GI ALLIANCE

I would highly recommend Provident due to their in-depth experience in running these types of processes. Tweet this

"It was a pleasure working with Provident. I have no doubt that I picked the perfect firm to help me though this very difficult process. The whole team was very knowledgeable and always available for the smallest details. I would highly recommend Provident due to their in-depth experience in running these types of processes with large physician practices," stated Dr. Nat Bala, President of Gastroenterology Consultants.

"We are proud to have represented the physicians at Gastroenterology Consultants. Dr. Bala established this practice almost forty years ago and they have grown to become the leading provider of comprehensive digestive care to one of the largest, and fastest growing, cities in the country. I have no doubt they will continue their success with their new partners at GIA," commented Palamara.

About Gastroenterology Consultants

Gastroenterology Consultants was founded in 1983 by Dr. Nat Bala as a single location practice and has expanded organically through de-novo initiatives into a six location practice. The Company is known for its skill, comprehensive services and availability, responsiveness, and efficiency in treating GI conditions such as acid reflux, abdominal pain, anemia, Crohn's disease, IBS, diarrhea, constipation, lactose intolerance and many others. Visit https://www.gastroconsultants.com/ for more information.

About GI Alliance

GI Alliance is a physician-led and majority physician-owned GI practice with over 670 independent gastroenterologists operating in Texas, Arkansas, Arizona, Colorado, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Oklahoma, Utah, and Washington. GI Alliance practices focus on providing the highest-quality care to their patients. In addition to providing operational support for practices, GI Alliance is working to unite gastroenterologists nationwide by aligning interests and improving patient care. For additional information, visit https://gialliance.com/.

About Provident Healthcare Partners

Provident is a leading healthcare investment banking firm specializing in merger and acquisition advisory, strategic planning, and capital formation for healthcare companies. The firm has a comprehensive knowledge of market sectors and specialties, including gastroenterology services. Provident also has unsurpassed experience and insight into the M&A process, which includes working with working with a multitude of buyers such as private equity firms and strategic consolidators. For additional information, visit www.providenthp.com or follow on LinkedIn.

