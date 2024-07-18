Provident Healthcare Partners Advises Quest Health Solutions in its Partnership with Sumitomo Corporation of Americas

BOSTON and NEW YORK, July 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Provident Healthcare Partners ("Provident"), a leading healthcare investment banking firm, announced it has advised Quest Health Solutions ("Quest" or "the Company") in its partnership with Sumitomo Corporation of Americas ("SCOA" or "Sumitomo"). Quest is a leading provider of continuous glucose monitors ("CGMs"), remote patient monitoring ("RPM") services, and other medical supplies to diabetic patients nationwide. The partnership will provide growth capital for Quest as the Company continues to scale its differentiated model across its core CGM business and emerging RPM platform while diversifying into other service areas.

Provident's deal team was led by Managing Director Kevin Palamara and Senior Associate Brendan Schroeder. Robinson & Cole served as legal counsel to Quest, and Nixon Peabody served as legal counsel to SCOA.

"Having Provident by our side was invaluable - they were more than advisors; they were dedicated partners who deeply understood our mission. Their exceptional commitment and hands-on approach not only facilitated this significant partnership but also ensured we remained aligned with our vision for advancing healthcare innovation. I wholeheartedly recommend Provident to any organization that's not just pursuing growth but is also looking for a genuine partnership to realize their full potential," commented Adam Nadler, CEO of Quest.

"We want to congratulate the team at Quest as it has been a pleasure working as their partner through this process. Adam and his team have built one of the largest and fastest growing platforms in the CGM space. Sumitomo has a strong history of successful partnerships, and their shared values and philosophy with Quest will undoubtedly lead to even greater opportunities for growth," noted Palamara.

Quest Health Solutions was founded in 2017 by Adam Nadler, Phil Vasta, and Adam Handfinger to provide medical supplies to patients with chronic illnesses. The Company is headquartered in Coral Springs, Florida, and is a leading provider of continuous glucose monitors, remote patient monitoring services, and other medical supplies to diabetic patients. For more information, visit https://www.questhealthsolutions.com.

Sumitomo Corporation of Americas is the largest subsidiary of Sumitomo Corporation, one of the world's leading traders of goods and services. As an integrated business enterprise, the firm has emerged as a major organizer of multinational projects, an expediter of ideas, an important international investor and financier, and a powerful force for distribution of products and global communications through a network of offices worldwide. Its core businesses include energy, automotive, social infrastructure, agri-food and life science, construction and transportation systems, real estate, mineral resources and energy innovation. For more information, visit, https://www.sumitomocorp.com.

Provident is a leading healthcare investment banking firm specializing in merger and acquisition advisory, strategic planning, and capital formation services for healthcare companies. The firm has a comprehensive knowledge of market sectors and specialties, including DME and medical supplies. Provident has unsurpassed experience and insight into the M&A process, which includes working with a multitude of investors such as private equity firms and strategic consolidators. For additional information, visit www.providenthp.com or follow Provident on LinkedIn.

