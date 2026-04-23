Provident Industrial Acquires 13-Building Portfolio in Memphis Metropolitan Market

DALLAS, April 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Provident Industrial, a division of Dallas-based real estate development and investment company Provident, announces the acquisition of a 13-building industrial portfolio totaling 2,526,937 square feet across the Memphis, Tennessee metropolitan area. The acquisition represents a significant expansion of Provident Industrial's holdings and reflects the firm's long-term conviction in one of the nation's most strategically vital logistics markets.

Memphis, Tennessee - Provident Industrial

The portfolio will be held as a long-term investment, consistent with Provident's disciplined approach to identifying and maintaining assets in high-demand, supply-constrained markets. Memphis is recognized as one of the country's most established distribution and logistics corridors, anchored by its position as a global intermodal hub and home to one of the world's busiest cargo airports. The acquisition further establishes Provident Industrial's presence across the nation, as the platform now has offices in Houston, Phoenix, and Philadelphia in addition to its Dallas based headquarters. "Memphis occupies a truly unique position in the global supply chain. Its role as a world-renowned logistics hub, combined with the strength of its intermodal infrastructure, creates the kind of sustained, long-term demand from high-quality tenants, like the ones in our new portfolio," said Case Van Lare, Managing Director, Provident Industrial.

This acquisition, led by Case Van Lare and Christopher Martin, Market Officer of Provident Industrial, underscores Provident's continued confidence in the Memphis market and reflects the firm's disciplined investment strategy focused on acquiring well-located assets with long-term growth potential. The portfolio further strengthens Provident Industrial's expanding footprint in high-performing logistics markets across the Southeast and aligns with the firm's commitment to delivering durable, risk-adjusted returns for its investor partners.

About Provident

Provident is a privately held real estate development and investment firm with over three decades of success across multiple market cycles driven by foresight, experience, and adaptability to changing markets. Provident focuses on delivering exceptional risk-adjusted returns to investor partners through the development of opportunistic and value-add strategies. Since its founding in 1991, Provident has developed or invested in over $7.5 billion in real estate projects nationwide. For more information, please visit www.provident.net.

Media Contacts

Chris Martin

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SOURCE Provident Realty Advisors, Inc.