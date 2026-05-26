Provident Industrial Acquires Commerce 45, a 1.5 Million-Square-Foot Two-Building Industrial Portfolio in Hutchins, Texas

DALLAS, May 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Provident Industrial, a division of Dallas-based real estate development and investment company Provident, is pleased to announce the successful closing of Commerce 45, a two-building industrial portfolio totaling approximately 1.5 million square feet located at 1100 and 1150 E Cleveland Street in Hutchins, Texas, in the South Dallas submarket. The deal closed in April 2026, significantly expanding Provident Industrial's holdings and reflecting the firm's long-term conviction in one of the nation's most strategically connected logistics hubs.

Commerce 45 Industrial Building, Hutchins, TX

Commerce 45 will be held as a long-term investment, consistent with Provident's disciplined strategy of acquiring and managing high-quality assets in markets defined by strong demand fundamentals and limited new supply. "Commerce 45 represents a rare opportunity to acquire a fully leased industrial asset that is strategically positioned at the crossroads of two of Texas's most vital interstate corridors, said Chris Martin, Southwest Market Officer of Provident Industrial. said Chris Martin, Southwest Market Officer of Provident Industrial.

The South Dallas submarket is recognized as one of the most sought-after distribution corridors in the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex, supported by sustained occupier demand and a lack of availability in bulk industrial product. The portfolio's position at the intersection of Interstate 20 and Interstate 45 provides direct access to one of the most critical freight corridors in Texas, connecting tenants to regional and national distribution networks with exceptional efficiency. Martin also stated, "Quality assets of this nature in South Dallas are seldom available, and we are excited to welcome it to the Provident Industrial portfolio." South Dallas currently has no industrial product under construction, and the vacancy rate continues to decline, underscoring the market's supply-constrained dynamics and reinforcing the long-term value of well-located assets like Commerce 45.

About Provident

Provident is a privately held real estate and investment firm with over three decades of success across multiple market cycles driven by foresight, experience, and adaptability to changing markets. Provident focuses on delivering exceptional risk-adjusted returns to investor partners through the development of opportunistic and value-add strategies. Since its founding in 1991, Provident has developed or invested in over $7.5 billion in real estate projects nationwide. For more information, please visit www.provident.net.

Media Contacts

Chris Martin

[email protected]

SOURCE Provident Realty Advisors, Inc.