Provident Industrial Expanding in the Northeast

PHILADELPHIA, March 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Provident Industrial, a rapidly growing division of Dallas based, Provident, announced the appointment of Eric Moser as Market Officer, Northeast Industrial Development & Acquisitions, as the company expands its industrial development platform along the East Coast.

Based in Philadelphia, Moser will lead the sourcing and execution of industrial development opportunities across major urban centers and logistics corridors from Washington, D.C. to Boston.

"The Northeast represents one of the most compelling and supply-constrained industrial development regions in the country," said Case Van Lare, Managing Director of Provident Industrial. "The corridor from Washington D.C. to Boston encompasses the nation's largest concentration of consumers, its most active port complex, and a structural undersupply of modern Class A industrial space. Eric is exactly the type of experienced, market-driven leader we need to execute our strategy in this region, and we are excited to welcome him to the team."

The Northeast industrial market spanning key logistics hubs including the Baltimore/Washington metro area, Greater Philadelphia, the I-78/I-81 corridor, and Northern and Central New Jersey continues to demonstrate long-term structural strength driven by port activity, e-commerce demand, and a persistent deficit of modern bulk distribution facilities. Over the past two years, the region's development pipeline has contracted materially, creating what Provident views as an attractive opportunity to secure well located land positions and deliver Class A product ahead of the next demand cycle.

"The continued modernization of supply chains, growth in e-commerce, nearshoring of manufacturing, and sustained port activity along the I-95 corridor are driving long-term demand for modern industrial facilities," said Moser. "Provident has established a strong reputation as an execution-focused developer with deep capital relationships. I see significant opportunity to leverage that platform and expand our presence across the Northeast."

Prior to joining Provident Industrial, Moser served as Vice President of Development at Logistics Property Company, where he was involved in the development of more than 6 million square feet of industrial projects across Maryland, Delaware, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, and Massachusetts. Over the course of his career, he has overseen the development of more than $1 billion of new commercial and industrial real estate. Moser holds a Bachelor of Science in Construction Management from Drexel University.

About Provident Industrial

Provident Industrial, a division of Provident, is a real estate development and investment platform specializing in the development of high-quality industrial properties across key U.S. markets including Texas, Arizona, Virginia, Pennsylvania, Georgia, and the Carolinas. The firm is committed to disciplined investment strategies, long-term value creation, and strong relationships with tenants, partners, and communities. Provident Industrial leverages deep market expertise and an integrated approach to deliver durable results throughout market cycles. Provident Industrial's portfolio includes over $1.6 billion in total asset under management and 9.5 million square feet delivered. For more information, please visit PROVIDENT INDUSTRIAL.

About Provident

Provident is a privately held real estate and investment firm that has thrived through three decades and multiple market cycles with foresight, depth of experience, and a unique ability to adapt to shifting demands, market trends and challenging economic cycles. Provident seeks to provide exceptional risk-adjusted returns to its investor partners through superior development of opportunistic and value-added strategies. Since its formation in 1991, Provident has developed or invested in more than $7.5 billion worth of real estate projects across the country. For more information, please visit www.provident.net.

