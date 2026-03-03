Provident Industrial Completes Sale of Red Bluff Distribution Center in Houston, TX

HOUSTON, Texas, March 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Provident Industrial, a division of the Dallas-based Provident, is pleased to announce the successful sale of Red Bluff Distribution Center, a 162,180-square-foot Class A industrial facility located in Houston, Texas. The transaction closed on February 17, 2026.

Red Bluff Distribution Center in Houston, TX

Delivered to meet the evolving demands of today's distribution and logistics users, Red Bluff Distribution Center was thoughtfully designed with functionality, durability, and operational efficiency at the forefront. The fully secured and gated development features 25 dock-high doors, two drive-in doors, and a site circulation plan that accommodates seamless freight movement and truck maneuverability. The project includes 36 trailer parking stalls along with 90 automobile parking spaces.

The property is 100% leased to E320 Containers, providing stable in-place cash flow backed by a growing operator in the industrial packing products space. Leasing efforts were led by Robert McGee, Taylor Schmidt and Austin Bartula of Colliers – Houston, whose market expertise and execution were instrumental in securing the tenant.

Strategically positioned in between I-45 and Beltway 8, the property benefits from immediate access to Houston's extensive transportation infrastructure, including major highways, port access, and regional distribution corridors. Its location within one of Houston's most active industrial submarkets provides connectivity to a deep labor pool and proximity to key population centers, reinforcing its long-term appeal to institutional investors and tenants alike.

Construction of the project was completed by Burton Construction. Christen Vestal, Director of Provident Industrial's Houston Office, led the development of the project, supported by analyst Zane Warren. Reflecting on the Houston market, Vestal noted, "The Houston industrial market continues to demonstrate strong fundamentals, particularly for well-located, thoughtfully designed infill assets. Red Bluff is a great example of delivering functional, high-quality product that meets the evolving needs of today's logistics users."

This sale marks another successful milestone in Provident's expanding industrial portfolio, which currently includes 9 million square feet under construction or in pre-development across Texas, Arizona, and the Carolinas.

About Provident

Provident is a privately held real estate development and investment firm with over three decades of success across multiple market cycles driven by foresight, experience, and adaptability to changing markets. Provident focuses on delivering exceptional risk-adjusted returns to investor partners through development of opportunistic and value-add strategies. Since its founding in 1991, Provident has developed or invested in over $7.5 billion in real estate projects nationwide. For more information, please visit www.provident.net.

