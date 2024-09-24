Provident Industrial Set to Break Ground in Glendale, Arizona

DALLAS, Sept. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Provident Industrial, a division of Dallas-based Provident, is set to break ground on a fully entitled industrial site located at 6550 W. Orangewood Avenue, Glendale, Arizona. The development, known as Orangewood Commerce Center, is located just 10 miles northwest of downtown Phoenix, with convenient access to U.S. 60 (0.5 miles) and the Loop 101 Freeway (4 miles). The partnership for Orangewood Commerce Center includes Provident Industrial, Junction Commercial Real Estate, and Centennial Bank.

Orangewood Commerce Center - Glendale, AZ

Orangewood Commerce Center will be a 292,276-square-foot, state-of-the-art, Class A industrial facility featuring 2,000-square-foot speculative office space. The building offers flexible configurations, accommodating users from 100,000 square feet up to the entire facility. Designed with modern industrial demands in mind, it will feature a 36-foot clear height, 59 dock doors, 4 grade-level doors, and a 190-foot fully secured truck court, providing 76 trailer parking stalls.

Scheduled for delivery in Q3 2025, the Orangewood Commerce Center is set to address the significant demand for industrial space in the Northwest submarket, where construction starts have slowed across Metro Phoenix. Provident Industrial's Managing Director, Case Van Lare, and Chris Martin, Director Southwest Industrial Development and Acquisitions, are leading the development effort.

When discussing Provident's strategic entry into the Phoenix market, Chris Martin said, "Phoenix has been one of the hottest industrial markets in the Sunbelt, and we've been tracking its growth for several years. Orangewood Commerce Center represents the right project at the right time as we expand our platform and strengthen our presence in the Southwest. With construction starts slowing in the first half of this year, we're confident that our project will meet the rising demand for new industrial space, with delivery set in late 2025."

John Wrestler, Cooper Fratt, and Tanner Ferrandi of CBRE will represent Provident for leasing opportunities.

For media inquiries regarding Orangewood Commerce Center, please contact Chris Martin, [email protected].

About Provident

Provident is a privately held real estate and investment firm with over three decades of success across multiple market cycles driven by foresight, experience, and adaptability to changing markets. Provident focuses on delivering exceptional risk-adjusted returns to investor partners through development of opportunistic and value-add strategies. Since its founding in 1991, Provident has developed or invested in over $5.9 billion in real estate projects nationwide. For more information, please visit www.providentrealty.net.

