Provident Industrial to Break Ground on A20 Logistics Center in Arlington, Texas

DALLAS, Jan. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Provident Industrial, a division of Dallas-based Provident, is set to break ground on a fully entitled industrial site located at 500 E. Bardin Rd, Arlington, Texas. Situated in the heart of the Dallas/Fort Worth (DFW) Metroplex in the Lower GSW submarket, the site offers unparalleled connectivity, just 17-miles from downtown Fort Worth, 19-miles from DFW International Airport, and 25-miles from downtown Dallas. Its strategic location provides convenient access to I-20 connecting tenants to both I-35W (Fort Worth) and I-35E (Dallas), as well as State Highway 360.

The A20 Logistics Center will be a 161,408-square-foot, state-of-the-art, Class A industrial facility with a ±2,100-square-foot speculative office. Designed for modern industrial users, the facility will feature a 32-foot clear height, 34 dock doors, 2 oversized drive-in doors with ramps, LED lighting throughout the warehouse, and a 130-foot truck court capable of being fully secured.

Scheduled for delivery in Q1 2026, A20 Logistics Center will address the growing demand for new industrial space in the Lower GSW submarket, where construction starts have slowed significantly due to the limited developable land remaining. Provident Industrial's Managing Director, Case Van Lare, and Director, Chris Martin, are spearheading the development. Chris Martin, discussing the project, stated, "We are a strong believer in the strength of the Texas economy, and particularly our home of the Dallas/Fort Worth metroplex. A20 Logistics Center represents a rare opportunity to acquire a zoned infill industrial site in a submarket with high barriers to entry. Arlington's unique advantages – convenient access to DFW's expansive highway network, a robust labor pool, and a business-friendly city that fosters growth – make it an ideal location for tenants seeking top-tier logistics facilities."

A20 Logistics Center is being developed in partnership with Humphreys Capital and Farmers Bank & Trust. Kurt Griffin, Nathan Orbin, Dalton Knipe, and Weston King of JLL will represent Provident for leasing of the project.

Provident is a privately held real estate and investment firm with over three decades of success across multiple market cycles driven by foresight, experience, and adaptability to changing markets. Provident focuses on delivering exceptional risk-adjusted returns to investor partners through development of opportunistic and value-add strategies. Since its founding in 1991, Provident has developed or invested in over $5.9 billion in real estate projects nationwide. For more information, please visit www.providentrealty.net.

