Provident Partners with Blue Water to Open Roaming Trails RV Retreat in Burleson, Texas

New gated RV destination brings elevated long-term stays to the Fort Worth metro area

BURLESON, Texas, Nov. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Provident is proud to announce the grand opening of Roaming Trails RV Retreat Burleson, a brand-new gated RV community opening November 1, 2025, just south of Fort Worth in Burleson, Texas. This marks Provident's first venture into the long-term RV space and the first of three Roaming Trails destinations slated to open over the next year, with San Antonio and Killeen to follow in 2026.

Roaming Trails Burleson features 196 oversized RV sites, modern amenities, and a thoughtfully planned layout that is designed for both comfort and connection. Unique to this location are privacy fenced RV sites, offering guests enhanced security - an uncommon feature in the market. The retreat blends upscale conveniences with authentic Texas charm, creating a welcoming atmosphere for seasonal residents and long-term guests alike.

"Roaming Trails RV Retreat was built to serve a growing demand for high-quality, long-term RV living in Texas," said Stuart Fink, Provident's Managing Director for Mixed Use Assets. "Every detail - from the keypad gated access to the fiber internet - was designed to create a secure, comfortable, and genuinely Texan experience."

Blue Water, an industry-leading outdoor hospitality management company, will oversee daily operations and guest experience. The Burleson location represents Blue Water's 12th Texas property under management, reinforcing its growing presence across the state.

"Roaming Trails RV Retreat exemplifies what modern outdoor hospitality can be - secure, connected, and deeply rooted in local culture," said Rafael Correa, Blue Water's President and CFO. "Provident has developed an exceptional property, and we're honored to bring our management expertise to help this community thrive."

Amenities include:

Full-Service RV Accommodations: Spacious concrete pads and roads, 50-amp connections, fiber internet, resort style pool and modern clubhouse.

Gated Security: Private access providing peace of mind and a sense of community.

Authentic Texas Experiences: Programming such as line dancing, BBQ events, and local partnerships celebrating the regional spirit.

Reservations for Roaming Trails RV Retreat Burleson are now open for arrivals beginning November 1, 2025. For more information or to reserve a stay, visit https://roamingtrailsrv.com/burleson/

About Provident

Founded in 1991 and headquartered in Dallas, Provident is a diversified real estate development and investment firm with a portfolio spanning residential, commercial, and mixed-use projects across the United States. With Roaming Trails, Provident expands into the long-term RV resort sector, continuing its mission to develop institutional-quality assets that meet evolving lifestyle trends.

About Blue Water

Founded in 2002, Blue Water specializes in the management, investment, and development of premier destinations, including RV resorts, campgrounds, hotels, and attractions nationwide. With more than 60 properties across the U.S., Blue Water's integrated approach to hospitality management delivers consistent operational excellence and memorable guest experiences. Learn more at BWDC.com or follow Blue Water on LinkedIn, Facebook, or Youtube.

