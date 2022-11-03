Providing a One-Two Punch for Cold-Weather Fitness

D2Fit Nutrition Combines with Dance2Fit to Create an Accessible, Nutritious Fitness Regimen That Is Perfect for Winter Weather

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Nov. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The winter is a notoriously difficult season to stay in shape. Exercising outside is challenging in colder weather. Shorter days make it difficult to find the time, let alone inspiration, to invest in an exercise regimen. Even 24/7, 365 fitness options like a local gym can be hard to access when temperatures dip and the snow begins to fly.

Despite these challenges, there are ways to both stay fit and maintain an exercise routine in the colder weather, especially with online platforms like Dance2Fit available to anyone with an internet connection. Dance2Fit was founded by Jessica Bass James as a fun, energetic, and high-intensity workout option for women and men who want to look and feel their best. While there are local classes led by brand-trained instructors, Dance2Fit's true strength (especially in the winter) lies in its online capabilities.

James regularly leads her aggressive, rewarding, hip-hop-infused full-body workout program online through both pre-recorded and live sessions. This provides an accessible, accountable, and inviting online fitness community that can help individuals stay on the straight and narrow as they strive for fitness this winter season.

While Dance2Fit is a great way to address the active component of maintaining health, James knew there was more to ongoing fitness than just exercise. "Dance2Fit gives us a chance to meet together, dance, and workout regularly," says James, "But if you can't bring your A-game every time, you won't get the most out of the experience. That's why I created D2Fit Nutrition. These nutritional supplements are a great way to prepare for and maintain energy throughout each session."

The D2Fit label includes three primary products, each addressing a different workout need. D2Fit Women's Time Release Whey Protein is a formula that uses four different protein sources to feed muscles and help with mass and toning. D2Fit Multi Collagen Preworkout uses biotin and collagen to help improve focus, enhance endurance, and boost energy levels. D2Fit 4 In 1 Kickstart is an energy booster that supports metabolism and appetite control and uses a fat-burning formula.

Together, this trio of products helps sustain energy levels and maximize results for women in the Dance2Fit program. Combine the nutritional factors with an accessible and accountable exercise regimen, and James' fitness brands serve as a synergistic way for women to stay healthy and fit, even when the days are short, and the weather is cold.

D2Fit Nutrition is a line of sports nutrition supplements created by Jessica Bass James. The industry fitness leader's popular supplements are designed to help women who want to look and feel their best.

