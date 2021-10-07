Provo, UT: Top National Homebuilder Announces New Phase in Popular Community

PROVO, Utah, Oct. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE: CCS), a top 10 national homebuilder, is excited to announce the Grand Opening of its second phase at Summerfield Estates in Provo. A model home open house and Grand Opening celebration will be held on October 09.

With an incredible location in the heart of Utah County and a versatile range of inspired single-family homes, Summerfield Estates has become a magnet for homebuyers desiring the latest in home comfort and design, coupled with quick access to Silicon Slopes, outdoor recreation, Provo dining, shopping, and more.