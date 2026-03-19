ProWood Backs the Next Generation of Home Developers, Commits to Filling Critical Knowledge and Training Gaps with NHCA Alliance

Lumber industry leader's support of NHCA's first Build the Builder program crucial for addressing housing shortage

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., March 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ProWood®, a leader in premium pressure-treated lumber, today announced a strategic partnership with the National Hispanic Construction Alliance (NHCA) to expand career pathways for Hispanic builders and trade workers across the United States. A key element of the collaboration includes ProWood's support of NHCA's 2026 launch of Build the Builder, an initiative designed to prepare builders and developers to reinvest in their communities.

"Expanding the pipeline of knowledgeable and capable developers is essential to addressing the nation's urgent housing needs," said Darren Bennett, vice president of sales and marketing at ProWood. "Hispanic construction professionals are a vital part of that future, and NHCA's leadership in supporting their advancement is unmatched. We're proud to partner in strengthening this growing segment of the industry."

NHCA's 2025 State of Hispanics in Construction Report shows that Hispanic builders now make up nearly one-third of the U.S. construction workforce and drove 59% of industry growth between 2018 and 2023. In response to this growing influence, NHCA—founded in 2023 by the National Association of Hispanic Real Estate Professionals (NAHREP) and led by Executive Director Sergio Barajas—has rapidly expanded to provide culturally relevant training, capital pathways, and professional development for Hispanic tradespeople and developers.

"Hispanic workers are driving the future of construction, and they deserve access to the training and partnerships that help them advance," said Barajas. "ProWood's commitment to this community strengthens our ability to deliver meaningful advancement opportunities through programs like Build the Builder."

How ProWood Will Support NHCA's Growing Hispanic Construction Cohort

Through this partnership, ProWood will:

Support the launch of NHCA's Build the Builder program , training Hispanic developers through in-person cohorts focused on real estate fundamentals, financing, project planning, and community reinvestment.



, training Hispanic developers through in-person cohorts focused on real estate fundamentals, financing, project planning, and community reinvestment. Expand access to industry education by participating in NHCA-led webinars that introduce the program and broaden outreach to potential participants.



by participating in NHCA-led webinars that introduce the program and broaden outreach to potential participants. Provide executive guidance through ProWood's representation on the NHCA Corporate Advisory Council, where Darren Bennett will help shape training and workforce initiatives that reflect real industry needs.



through ProWood's representation on the NHCA Corporate Advisory Council, where Darren Bennett will help shape training and workforce initiatives that reflect real industry needs. Support accessible learning through NHCA's translation of program materials for Spanish-speaking members.

The inaugural Build the Builder event will take place May 6–10, 2026, in Los Angeles, California. Learn more or apply.

ABOUT PROWOOD

ProWood, a brand of UFP Retail Solutions, LLC, a UFP Industries company, is the industry's foremost manufacturer-distributor of lumber products and premier building materials. With a nationwide presence and a diverse range of products tailored for both building professionals and DIY homeowners, we deliver solutions that meet every need. Backed by industry-leading warranties and a relentless commitment to innovation, ProWood leads the way in education and product expertise, ensuring an exceptional customer experience at every touchpoint.

To learn more about ProWood, visit www.prowood.com or call 844-529-5882.

UFP INDUSTRIES, INC. (NASDAQ: UFPI)

UFP Industries, Inc. is a holding company whose operating subsidiaries – UFP Packaging, UFP Construction and UFP Retail Solutions – manufacture, distribute and sell a wide variety of value-added products used in residential and commercial construction, packaging and other industrial applications worldwide. Founded in 1955, the company is headquartered in Grand Rapids, Mich., with affiliates in North America, Europe, Asia and Australia. For more about UFP Industries, go to www.ufpi.com.

ABOUT NHCA:

The National Hispanic Construction Alliance (NHCA) is a 501(c)6 trade association dedicated to empowering the Hispanic community in the construction industry. NHCA was established by the National Association of Hispanic Real Estate Professionals (NAHREP) in a strategic alliance to connect the real estate and construction industries, offering broader services and opportunities for its members.

To learn more about the NHCA, visit NHCA.pro

SOURCE ProWood®