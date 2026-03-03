ProWood Releases Inaugural State of the Industry Report

Lumber leader examines supply chain shifts, workforce changes, and evolving homeowner expectations

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., March 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ProWood®, a leading manufacturer and distributor of premium pressure-treated lumber and part of UFP Industries, Inc., (Nasdaq: UFPI), today released its 2026 State of the Industry Report. The report examines how shifting homeowner expectations are reshaping the construction landscape—from supply chain strategies and product innovation to workforce dynamics and purchasing priorities.

"What we're seeing is a convergence of factors reshaping how the industry operates—from homeowner expectations to labor availability to product performance," said Jeff Crisp, vice president of operations at ProWood. "Supply chain strategy is part of that shift, alongside changes in who's building, what materials are trusted, and how long-term performance is being defined."

The report translates those converging forces into several key trends shaping the future of construction, including:

Supply Chain Realignment: Manufacturers and distributors are moving toward more regional sourcing and localized distribution models to improve reliability, shorten lead times, and better align inventory with jobsite demand.





Manufacturers and distributors are moving toward more regional sourcing and localized distribution models to improve reliability, shorten lead times, and better align inventory with jobsite demand. Changing Consumer Priorities: Homeowners are shifting their purchasing mindsets from "what's available" to "what lasts," placing greater value on durability, longevity, craftsmanship, and trusted brands.





Homeowners are shifting their purchasing mindsets from "what's available" to "what lasts," placing greater value on durability, longevity, craftsmanship, and trusted brands. An Evolving Workforce: The construction workforce continues to diversify, with women now holding more than 1.3 million jobs—a 53% increase over the past decade—and Hispanic builders comprising nearly one-third of the workforce while driving 59% of industry growth between 2018 and 2023, according to the National Hispanic Construction Alliance (NHCA).





The construction workforce continues to diversify, with women now holding more than 1.3 million jobs—a 53% increase over the past decade—and Hispanic builders comprising nearly one-third of the workforce while driving 59% of industry growth between 2018 and 2023, according to the National Hispanic Construction Alliance (NHCA). Improved Innovation and Performance: Ongoing advancements in wood preservation and pressure-treatment standards are extending lumber lifespan—a meaningful measure of sustainability.

The report also features firsthand perspectives from experts on how evolving materials, new products—like ProWood's TrueFrame™ Joist—and supply chain strategies are shaping the future of outdoor construction.

"When we're designing and building outdoor spaces, durability and consistency matter just as much as appearance," said Jonathan Moeller, owner of Colorado Custom Covers & Decks, who is featured in a builder Q&A within the State of the Industry Report. "Products like ProWood's TrueFrame Joist give us confidence in the structure beneath the deck and deliver lasting performance homeowners can rely on."

Read the Q&A and more in the ProWood 2026 State of the Industry Report.

