ProWood TrueFrame Joist Now Available Across Northeast, South Atlantic

Latest expansion makes newest enhanced treated lumber product available to builders across nearly half of the U.S.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., May 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ProWood®, a leading manufacturer of pressure-treated lumber and part of UFP Industries, Inc. (Nasdaq: UFPI), is once again expanding availability of TrueFrame™ Joist, the first product of its kind in the new enhanced treated lumber category. Previously available in Colorado and across the Great Lakes and Midwest states, TrueFrame Joist is now available throughout the Northeast and South Atlantic.

ProWood Expands Availability of TrueFrame™ Joist

TrueFrame Joist is built to deliver consistently straight, stable performance, helping deck builders reduce jobsite variability and achieve predictable results build after build.

"TrueFrame Joist reduces the variability inherent in the deck framing process, so crews can move faster and install with greater confidence and predictability," said Luke Snyder, product manager at ProWood.

Each TrueFrame Joist is manufactured from #1 grade Southern Yellow Pine, infused with proprietary next-generation stabilizer additive, kiln-dried after treatment (KDAT) for improved stability and easier handling, and factory-planed to within 1/16 inch for flat edges and consistent sizing.

TrueFrame Joist is:

Backed by a Limited Lifetime Warranty

Manufactured to meet UC4A Ground Contact standards

Available in nominal 2x8-, 2x10-, and 2x12-inch lengths of 12, 14, 16, and 20 feet (Actual sizes: 1 1/2x7, 1 1/2x9, and 1 1/2x11 inches)

Color-infused for lasting beauty with no staining or sealing required at installation

"TrueFrame Joist bridges the gap between traditional treated lumber and other framing alternatives," said Ashley VanderWall, brand marketing manager at ProWood. "It's a practical solution for quality-focused deck builders who want elevated performance without an over-engineered substructure."

Sean Collinsgru, ProWood ambassador and owner of Premier Outdoor Living in New Jersey, sourced TrueFrame Joist for his latest decking project. He says the product's light weight and consistent sizing made framing easier and faster for his crew. He plans to use it for all his projects in 2026.

"There's been so much talk in the industry over the last few years about alternative framing options," Collinsgru said. "But ProWood took a time-tested, sustainable, and economic material and made it better."

To learn more or find a TrueFrame dealer, visit https://www.prowood.com/c/trueframe-joist.

ABOUT PROWOOD

ProWood, a brand of UFP Retail Solutions, LLC, a UFP Industries company, is the industry's foremost manufacturer-distributor of lumber products and premier building materials. With a nationwide presence and a diverse range of products tailored for both building professionals and DIY homeowners, we deliver solutions that meet every need. Backed by industry-leading warranties and a relentless commitment to innovation, ProWood leads the way in education and product expertise, ensuring an exceptional customer experience at every touchpoint.

To learn more about ProWood, visit www.prowood.com or call 844-529-5882.

UFP INDUSTRIES, INC. (NASDAQ: UFPI)

UFP Industries, Inc. is a holding company whose operating subsidiaries – UFP Packaging, UFP Construction and UFP Retail Solutions – manufacture, distribute and sell a wide variety of value-added products used in residential and commercial construction, packaging and other industrial applications worldwide. Founded in 1955, the company is headquartered in Grand Rapids, Mich., with affiliates in North America, Europe, Asia and Australia. For more about UFP Industries, go to www.ufpi.com.

SOURCE ProWood®