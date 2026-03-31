PROYA Showcases Multi-Brand Portfolio at Cosmoprof Worldwide Bologna

Chinese cosmetics company highlights science-driven products, ESG initiatives, and evolving consumer trends at leading international beauty trade show

BOLOGNA, Italy, March 31, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- From March 26 to 28, 2026, PROYA Cosmetics Co., Ltd. (hereinafter "PROYA Cosmetics") participated in the 57th edition of Cosmoprof Worldwide Bologna, featuring its flagship brand PROYA alongside TIMAGE and Off&Relax. Through a coordinated multi-brand showcase, the company further expanded its presence in the global beauty market.

TIMAGE PROYA_Cosmetics__booth Proya_Inaugurating_Intensive_Anti_Wrinkle_Series

As one of the most established trade shows in the global beauty sector, Cosmoprof Worldwide Bologna serves as a platform for identifying emerging trends, launching new products, and connecting industry stakeholders. During the exhibition, PROYA Cosmetics unveiled a portfolio of brands, including PROYA, TIMAGE, Off&Relax and INSBAHA, spanning skincare, make-up cosmetics, and scalp care. PROYA focuses on efficacy-driven skincare backed by scientific research. TIMAGE is a color cosmetics brand inspired by Eastern aesthetics, while Off&Relax has established a presence in haircare with an emphasis on holistic scalp wellness. In addition, PROYA's emerging makeup line INSBAHA was also featured on the site. Together, the portfolio demonstrates the company's approach to product development, brand positioning, and consumer engagement.

PROYA Cosmetics' exhibition space also reflected the company's broader brand philosophy. At the booth, the company highlighted its ESG initiatives, including its approach to product evaluation and lifecycle management in formulation and development.

As part of the event's key exchange programs, Dr. Lieve Declercq, PROYA Cosmetics' Chief Scientific Advisor and Vice President of the European Innovation Center, participated in a Cosmotalks roundtable at Cosmoprof Worldwide Bologna 2026. The session, titled "C-Beauty Breakthrough: How Local Challenger Brands Are Reshaping China's Beauty Market — and What It Means for the World," brought together industry experts from multiple countries who engaged in discussions on market research, skincare innovation, manufacturing, and new approaches to retail.

During the exchange, Dr. Declercq noted that consumers in China are placing increasing emphasis on long-term skin health and the concept of "skin longevity." Compared with some international markets, where this shift is emerging more gradually, Chinese consumers in their early 20s already invest proactively in prevention and optimization for long-term skin health. At the same time, they are becoming more informed about products and ingredients—focusing not only on efficacy, but also on mechanisms of action, formulation logic, and supporting scientific evidence. This shift is encouraging brands to invest more in preventive approaches, long-term research, and evidence-based product development. She also noted that competition among Chinese brands is evolving beyond price positioning. In premium segments and more specialized categories, Chinese brands are demonstrating growing market traction. Meanwhile, the continued expansion of domestic brands across digital channels reflects improving capabilities in consumer insight, product development, and channel strategy. "An emerging trend is that concepts rooted in Chinese lifestyles—such as holistic skincare and traditional wellness philosophies—are increasingly reaching global audiences through social media, drawing interest from international professionals, influencers, and consumers alike. The global positioning of Chinese beauty brands is defined not only by scientific credibility but also by cultural perspective," added Dr. Declercq.

These developments illustrate how Chinese beauty brands are positioning themselves within the global market. While external attention has often focused on scale, consumer activity, and digital channels, the industry is increasingly defined by advances in skin science, sustained investment in research, and a more nuanced understanding of consumer needs. Within this context, PROYA Cosmetics continues to strengthen its presence through ongoing research, product development, and brand evolution across international markets. Its participation at Cosmoprof Worldwide Bologna affirms this direction, as the company continues to expand its global footprint.

ABOUT PROYA COSMETICS:

As a leading listed company specialized in the R&D, production, and sales of cosmetics in the Chinese cosmetics industry, Proya Cosmetics owns a diverse portfolio of brands including PROYA, TIMAGE, Off&Relax, HAPSODE, CORRECTORS, INSBAHA, Awaken Seeds, UZERO and ANYA. These brands cover a wide range of beauty product areas such as skincare, makeup, body and hair care, and high-efficacy skincare.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2946533/TIMAGE.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2946534/PROYA_Cosmetics__booth.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2946535/Proya_Inaugurating_Intensive_Anti_Wrinkle_Series.jpg