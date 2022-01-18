Prudence Robertson Named Host of 'EWTN Pro-Life Weekly'

"As a spokesperson for the Susan B. Anthony List, Prudence frequently appeared as a guest on EWTN Pro-Life Weekly , bringing her deep knowledge of pro-life issues to the show," Warsaw said. "She also worked behind the scenes with members of Congress, state legislators and governors, and helped provide the show with the top-notch guests for which it is known. Notably, as a graduate of the Franciscan University of Steubenville and a serious Catholic, Prudence brings a deep knowledge and love of the faith to the show."

SBA List Vice President of Communications Mallory Quigley also commented. "In her role at SBA List, Prudence connected with movers and shakers in pro-life advocacy and excelled at communicating a winsome pro-life message in the media," said Quigley. "Prudence truly knows the pulse of the pro-life movement and will hit the ground running as host. Our team is so proud of all she accomplished at SBA List and is excited to continue working with her and the EWTN Pro-Life Weekly team to bring vital stories and analysis to millions of EWTN viewers worldwide."

Robertson paid tribute to her predecessor is responding to the announcement of her appointment. "As founding host of this one-of-a-kind show, Catherine Hadro filled a need in Washington, D.C. and across our nation to report on the top pro-life news for five incredible years. The strong foundation she has laid began a legacy that I hope to carry on as the show's new host, especially as the Dobbs abortion case before the U.S. Supreme Court could result in a springtime where American laws are modernized to better reflect the humanity of unborn children."

"My education and work up until this moment have instilled in me a desire to fight for what's right by conveying the truth in love. This show has been a light in the world of media since its founding, and I hope to continue to carry that light, through the intercession of Christ and His Mother, so we can continue to change hearts and minds and save precious lives."

The EWTN News host comes by her pro-life convictions naturally. She was raised by her parents and is the oldest of four children. Her sister closest in age was adopted from Vietnam when the two of them were just six months old. One of the first things she remembers watching on TV as a young girl was The Rosary with Mother Angelica on EWTN. Robertson says being a part of the Network founded by Mother Angelica is a dream come true and a blessing.

EWTN Pro-Life Weekly airs each Thursday at 10 p.m. ET, and encores at 10:30 a.m. ET Sundays and 1:30 p.m. ET Tuesdays on the EWTN Global Catholic Network.

In its 40th year, EWTN is the largest religious media network in the world. EWTN's 11 global TV channels are broadcast in multiple languages 24 hours a day, seven days a week to over 390 million television households in more than 150 countries and territories. EWTN platforms also include radio services transmitted through SIRIUS/XM, iHeart Radio, and over 500 domestic and international AM & FM radio affiliates; a worldwide shortwave radio service; one of the largest Catholic websites in the U.S.; electronic and print news services, including Catholic News Agency, "The National Catholic Register" newspaper, and several global news wire services; as well as EWTN Publishing, its book publishing division.

