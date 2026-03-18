Prudent Growth Completes Sale of River Pointe Commons in Georgia

CHAPEL HILL, N.C., March 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Prudent Growth Partners, LLC, a Chapel Hill, NC-based private equity real estate firm, has sold River Pointe Commons in Dallas, GA, for $6,000,000.00. The 22,665 square-foot multi-tenant neighborhood shopping center was purchased in December 2022 for $4,850,000.00.

River Pointe Commons, Dallas, GA

"Owning River Pointe Commons in Dallas has been a wonderful experience for our team," said Tom Hahn, President of Prudent Growth Partners, LLC. "We appreciated the opportunity to own and operate this neighborhood center, work with a strong group of tenants, and be part of a growing Atlanta-area community. As the property transitions to new ownership, we're confident River Pointe Commons will continue to serve the Dallas community and remain a successful retail destination for years to come."

Prudent Growth Partners, LLC is a private equity real estate investment company based in Chapel Hill, NC. The firm focuses on properties that tend to be overlooked by larger institutions and that provide exceptional returns on invested capital along with the possibility of longer-term capital gains achieved by expert management and future price appreciation.

Prudent Growth Operations, LLC is a full-service commercial property management company with a hands-on approach to serving our properties. Our team of professionals has one goal in mind: to create success and value in everything we do for our residents, tenants, and investors.

SOURCE Prudent Growth Partners, LLC