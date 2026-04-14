Prudent Growth Launches Cornerstone Commercial, an Owner-Led Property Management Company for Commercial Real Estate

Built by owners, the new company combines operational expertise with advanced technology to deliver superior property performance.

CHAPEL HILL, N.C., April 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Cornerstone Commercial, a modern commercial property management company, has announced its official launch. Founded by the team behind Prudent Growth Partners, Cornerstone Commercial was created to deliver a more aligned, owner-focused approach to property management for commercial real estate owners.

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Cornerstone Commercial was born out of firsthand experience. Over the past decade, Prudent Growth Partners has acquired, leased, and managed more than 3 million square feet of retail space across 15 states, representing over 850 tenants. Through that experience, the team identified a gap in the industry: property management firms often lack a true ownership perspective.

"Property management should go beyond basic operations - it should actively drive value," said Tom Hahn, President of Prudent Growth Partners. "We created Cornerstone Commercial to bring an owner's mindset to every decision, every asset, and every relationship."

Cornerstone Commercial is a full-service company that integrates property management, leasing, and operational strategy. The company pairs hands-on real estate experience with best-in-class technology, anchored by the AppFolio property management system and enhanced by proprietary, AI-driven tools designed to improve efficiency and decision-making.

These tools include:

Prismera – transforms unstructured commercial real estate documents into searchable, actionable datasets

– transforms unstructured commercial real estate documents into searchable, actionable datasets Examen – leverages drone and AI technology for fixed-asset mapping and more strategic capital planning

– leverages drone and AI technology for fixed-asset mapping and more strategic capital planning Planisphere – a decision-support platform designed to guide complex, real-world operational decisions

By combining institutional-quality systems with an ownership-driven approach, Cornerstone Commercial aims to deliver measurable results for property owners while maintaining a high level of care and accountability at the asset level.

"Because we've owned and operated these assets ourselves, we understand what matters most - protecting value, enhancing performance, and supporting tenants," Hahn added. "That perspective is at the core of everything we do at Cornerstone."

Cornerstone Commercial is focused on retail and open-air shopping centers, with a particular emphasis on necessity-based and neighborhood retail formats - sectors that continue to demonstrate resilience and strong tenant demand.

For more information, visit cornerstonecommercialmgmt.com.

About Cornerstone Commercial:

Cornerstone Commercial is a full-service commercial property management platform built by owners for owners. The company provides property management, leasing, and operational services for commercial real estate, combining hands-on experience with advanced technology to deliver stronger asset performance and long-term value.

About Prudent Growth Partners:

Prudent Growth Partners is a private equity real estate firm based in Chapel Hill and Charlotte, North Carolina. Founded in 2015, the firm focuses on acquiring and operating open-air retail centers across the Southeast and Midwest, with a portfolio spanning millions of square feet and a diversified tenant base.

SOURCE Prudent Growth Partners, LLC