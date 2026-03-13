Prudent Growth Purchases Hampton Cove Shops in Alabama

CHAPEL HILL, N.C., March 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Prudent Growth Partners, LLC, a private equity real estate firm based in Chapel Hill and Charlotte, NC, has completed the $7.6 million acquisition of Hampton Cove Shops, a 41,681-square-foot retail center located in Owens Cross Roads, Alabama.

Hampton Cove Shops in Alabama

Hampton Cove Shops is a compelling value-add retail acquisition located in one of the fastest-growing suburbs within the Huntsville, AL MSA. The property is a well-maintained retail center constructed in 2008 and strategically positioned along a primary retail corridor in Owens Cross Roads. This affluent submarket continues to benefit from strong population growth, high household incomes, limited competing retail inventory, and sustained tenant demand driven by nearby residential expansion and major employment centers.

The center is currently 96.64% leased to 12 tenants with staggered lease expirations and a diversified mix of service, medical, fitness, and necessity-based retail. It is shadow-anchored by a high-performing Walmart Supercenter generating approximately 1.7 million annual visits and sits at a true main-and-main intersection surrounded by Publix, Lowe's, Walgreens, and other top national retailers. Average household income within a three-mile radius exceeds $180,000, reinforcing the long-term durability of this location. A significant catalyst for future upside is a planned medical development immediately behind the property, expected to drive additional traffic, increase daytime population, and support higher-rent medical and service users within the center.

"Hampton Cove Shops aligns directly with Prudent Growth's strategy of acquiring stabilized retail assets in high-quality growth markets with embedded upside and strong downside protection," said Tom Hahn, President and CEO of Prudent Growth Partners, LLC.

Prudent Growth Partners, LLC is a private equity real estate investment company based in Chapel Hill, NC. The firm focuses on properties that tend to be overlooked by larger institutions and provide exceptional returns on invested capital, along with the possibility of longer-term capital gains achieved by expert management and future price appreciation.

