Prudent Growth Purchases Lake Dow Pavilion in Georgia

CHAPEL HILL, N.C., Jan. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Prudent Growth Partners, LLC, a private equity real estate firm with locations in Chapel Hill and Charlotte, NC, has completed its $2.55 million purchase of Lake Dow Pavilion, an 18,000-square-foot convenience retail center in McDonough, Georgia.

The property's solid location makes it an attractive investment. It is 100% occupied and features a combination of local tenants and future upside from potential mark-to-market leasing opportunities.

Lake Dow Pavilion is located in a good retail corridor of McDonough. The area's population is 42,000, and it is expected to grow by 9.5 percent in the next five years. The center is in the immediate retail landscape of several regional draws, none more notable than the Publix grocery store, which is in the 77th percentile of Georgia and had 1.1 million total visits in 2024.

"We are happy about the purchase of Lake Dow Pavilion and look forward to the performance of this property going forward. The center has a favorable location and is in a visible and active area of McDonough. It is another good acquisition in Georgia for our investors and a nice addition to our portfolio," said Tom Hahn, President of Prudent Growth Partners, LLC.

Prudent Growth Partners, LLC is a private equity real estate investment company based in Chapel Hill, NC. The firm focuses on properties that tend to be overlooked by larger institutions and provide exceptional returns on invested capital along with the possibility of longer-term capital gains achieved by expert management and future price appreciation.

