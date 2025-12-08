Prudential Advisors Welcomes Advisor Team from Raymond James with Over $550 Million in Assets

Premier Planning Partners, an Indiana-based all-female firm, joins Prudential Advisors for

growth opportunities and enhanced client support.

NEWARK, N.J., Dec. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Prudential Advisors, the retail arm of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE: PRU), continues its strong growth momentum in 2025, as it welcomes Premier Planning Partners, a Mishawaka, Indiana, practice with over $550 million in client assets. The all-female group is led by Managing Partners Michelle Bryant and Marcia Kamiak and includes Financial Advisors, Karen Carnes, Allison DeStefano and Senior Registered Client Service Associate, Angel Warner. Premier Planning Partners joined Prudential Advisors from Raymond James Financial.

"We're thrilled to bring on such a great group of women who are changing the investment advisory landscape and empowering other women within the industry," said Braxton Barton, regional director, Prudential Advisors. "Premier Planning Partners is an impressive practice with plenty of options, but chose Prudential Advisors for our rapidly growing capabilities and service culture. As we expand our presence in the Midwest, we look forward to working with the Premier Planning Partners team to help ensure they have all the resources they need to provide their clients an exceptional experience and grow their practice."

A full-service wealth management practice, Premier Planning Partners focuses on professional women, small business owners and financial windfall recipients. The seasoned team builds deep relationships with clients by understanding their motivations and behaviors – leveraging research and data to create customized financial planning strategies to help clients reach their financial goals.

"Prudential Advisors offers us the ability to scale our practice while providing our clients with more investment solutions and capabilities," said Michelle Bryant, managing partner, Premier Planning Partners. "Their modern infrastructure, technology suite, marketing services and business development support will allow us to grow our brand in Indiana and beyond. Prudential's client-first, values-driven culture was a perfect fit with our practice."

The addition of Premier Planning Partners continues the momentum Prudential Advisors has enjoyed in 2025. The firm has welcomed new financial advisors representing more than $3 billion in client assets and increased advisor headcount by nearly 9%.

"Our ability to attract experienced, successful advisor teams perfectly represents where Prudential Advisors is headed and confirms that our value proposition is resonating with the best advisors in the business," said Patrick Hynes, president of Prudential Advisors. "We're executing on our ambitious growth strategy and continue to open offices nationwide. We are incredibly proud to be a place where practices of the caliber of Premier Planning Partners feel supported to not only grow but thrive in our evolving industry."

Prudential Advisors supports the growth and success of more than 3,000 financial advisors across the country, backed by local field leaders and associates in our headquarters. The business enables financial advisors to help their clients build wealth and meet financial goals through personalized advice and comprehensive solutions. For more information, please visit advisors.prudential.com.

Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE: PRU), a global financial services leader and premier active global investment manager with approximately $1.6 trillion in assets under management as of Sept. 30, 2025, has operations in the United States, Asia, Europe, and Latin America. Prudential's diverse and talented employees help make lives better and create financial opportunity for more people by expanding access to investing, insurance, and retirement security. Prudential's iconic Rock symbol has stood for strength, stability, expertise, and innovation for 150 years. For more information, please visit news.prudential.com.

