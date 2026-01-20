Prudential Advisors Enhances Advisor Leads Program with AI and Data Science

New AI-driven capabilities apply data science across the full lead lifecycle – from enrichment and scoring to routing, feedback and advisor enablement

NEWARK, N.J., Jan. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Prudential Advisors, the retail arm of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE: PRU), announced today important enhancements to its Advisor Leads programs, leveraging artificial intelligence (AI) and data science across the full lead lifecycle to improve lead quality and increase conversion rates, benefitting advisors and consumers.

Gen AI-Derived Customer Insights

The latest enhancement ensures AI is embedded end-to-end across the proprietary platform, Prudential Advisors Connect. The platform's lead offering includes Gen AI-derived customer insights. AI uses existing Prudential data to generate actionable insights, helping advisors personalize outreach and more effectively engage prospects, leading to richer, more meaningful conversations. "As the volume of data available to advisors continues to grow, AI is a strategic investment in advisors and growth," said Pat Hynes, president of Prudential Advisors. "If we are to meet the challenge of turning a sea of data into meaningful action, we need a leads program that applies AI thoughtfully and responsibly – to help advisors focus on the opportunities that offer consumers the right advice at the right time. Preserving the advisor-client relationship is at the core of our business, and with these enhancements, we're reinforcing technology's connection to Prudential Advisors' broader 'relationship-first' strategy."

Lead Propensity Modeling

In addition, the program incorporates data science models that prioritize the leads most likely to convert. By prioritizing higher-quality opportunities, lead propensity modeling empowers advisors to focus time and effort on where it will make the biggest impact.

"In my first years as an advisor, 90% of my revenue came from our unaligned leads program, and my three junior partners are having a similar experience," says Edwin Wincek, financial planner with Prudential Advisors. "Today, whether someone is just starting in the business or is an experienced advisor, Prudential Advisors' investment in this enhanced resource allows us to engage prospects with a much clearer understanding of their needs and priorities. Clean and enriched data, smarter lead prioritization, and more relevant context mean I can spend more time having purposeful conversations and less time sorting through noise."

Enhanced Lead Insights

To further enrich lead profiles, Prudential Advisors has integrated additional third-party data sources, incorporating hundreds of new attributes such as household composition, professional history, and wealth-related triggers, such as life events. These enhanced insights support automation, richer profiles and deeper advisor insight into client prospects. The integrations all point to more informed advisor decision-making within Prudential Advisors Connect.

Governance and responsible AI practices are foundational to the program. Prudential Advisors has embedded continuous feedback loops and performance measurement to ensure models remain accurate, fair and aligned with advisor and client needs.

"Our goal isn't just innovation for innovation's sake," Hynes added. "It's about building durable capabilities that scale responsibly and ultimately help advisors and clients achieve better outcomes."

