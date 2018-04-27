PruittHealth -- Shepherd Hills Awarded Recent Deficiency-Free Annual Survey

PruittHealth – Shepherd Hills has proven its commitment to a concentrated focus on patient-centered quality service delivery. This dedication allowed for them to be recently deemed a deficiency-free center on their annual survey.

The survey result ranks PruittHealth – Shepherd Hills among the highest in the health care industry. Additionally, the center has been named an AHCA/NCAL National Quality Award – Bronze Level Winner, a prestigious honor awarded to nursing homes, assisted living centers, and residential care facilities that meet the criteria for quality.

For more information on this center, please call 706-638-4112 to speak with a health care professional or to schedule a tour.

About PruittHealth

Since 1969, PruittHealth has been a family-owned organization committed to the care of patients in our communities. We provide a seamless network of post-acute care services and resources, offering skilled nursing care, home health care, end-of-life hospice care, rehabilitation, and pharmacy/infusion services across the Southeast. Our organization is well known for its holistic model of care, as well as its proactive performance improvement programs, and its continuous commitment to caring and to quality. We serve communities across more than 170 provider locations throughout Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina. The PruittHealth seamless care network ensures that on any given day, our 24,000 patients are cared for by PruittHealth's 16,000 employed partners. Our highly-trained staff and commitment to providing each patient and their family with the level of care and dignity we would expect for our own loved ones are why PruittHealth has remained a leader in healthcare for more than 45 years. For more information please visit: www.PruittHealth.com.

