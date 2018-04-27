PruittHealth -- Sunrise Skilled Nursing Resident Fulfills Dream of a Lifetime through Committed to Caring Challenge

The Moultrie Fire Department enlisted a new firefighter for the day, Robert Clayton. Robert is a resident at PruittHealth – Sunrise and finally had his dream come true. Ever since the day a fire consumed his family's house and took everything, he has wanted to be a fireman. The fire department took the initiative and trained Robert to protect the community he loves so much. The Sunrise staff also came in full force to support him.

The administrator at PruittHealth – Sunrise emotionally said, "I teared up because it's just so moving and so touching to know that these fine men of Moultrie sacrificed their time and gave themselves to help Mr. Clayton fulfill his lifelong dream."

PruittHealth fulfills dreams like Robert's every year and is proud to partner with an organization like Second Wind Dreams® to improve the quality of life for its residents.

For more information on this center, please call 229-985-7173 to speak with a health care professional or to schedule a tour.

