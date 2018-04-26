PruittHealth - Bethany Skilled Nursing Resident Fulfills Dream of a Lifetime

Ms. Grace Royal, a PruittHealth – Bethany resident, always dreamed of riding in a hot air balloon. This was her chance at 87 years old. Along for the ride was Brigham Hodges, the center's Recreation Director. They took off from Statesboro, and after about an hour in the air, they landed in a field north of town.

"I was very nervous, but she was not nervous at all. She wanted me there with her, and I couldn't miss it for the world. She was so excited – you could see her eyes glowing when we talked about it," said Hodges.

Since Ms. Grace's balloon ride, she's had visitors from all over the community. People who saw her in the balloon that day were touched by her story and wanted to meet her. Ms. Grace's eyes still light up when she talks about her adventure that day.

For more information on this center, please call 478-982-2531 to speak with a health care professional or to schedule a tour.

About PruittHealth

Since 1969, PruittHealth has been a family-owned organization committed to the care of patients in our communities. We provide a seamless network of post-acute care services and resources, offering skilled nursing care, home health care, end-of-life hospice care, rehabilitation, and pharmacy/infusion services across the Southeast. Our organization is well known for its holistic model of care, as well as its proactive performance improvement programs, and its continuous commitment to caring and to quality. We serve communities across more than 170 provider locations throughout Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina. The PruittHealth seamless care network ensures that on any given day, our 24,000 patients are cared for by PruittHealth's 16,000 employed partners. Our highly-trained staff and commitment to providing each patient and their family with the level of care and dignity we would expect for our own loved ones are why PruittHealth has remained a leader in healthcare for more than 45 years. For more information please visit: www.PruittHealth.com.

