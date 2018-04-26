PruittHealth - Crestwood Resident Spends a Day in Oz

Ms. Jones, a fan of The Wizard of Oz, wished to experience being Dorothy for the day, complete with braids, blue gingham dress, and sparkly red shoes. She was escorted to Wild Adventures Theme Park, where she was named an honorary zookeeper for the day and given the chance to interact with Shirley the elephant, who provided Jones with a one-of-a-kind painting of the elephant signed by the zookeepers. She was also taken on a hot air balloon ride. It was a magical day over the rainbow.

