PruittHealth Honors 2018 Guiding Light Caregiver of the Year

The nominees are reviewed and evaluated based on criteria, such as length of service, dependability, customer service, leadership, professionalism, and an exceptional display of commitment to caring for patients and their families. The top ten finalists are invited to attend a special awards banquet and private reception with their guests. In addition to three grand prizes, each finalist receives an award plaque and recognition from their peers.

The 2018 winners are:

1st place – Petra Inman, PruittHealth – Lakehaven

2nd place – Benedict Redd, PruittHealth – Raleigh

3rd place – Glenda Young, PruittHealth Hospice (Cordele)

Other finalists are:

Angel Harris , PruittHealth – Shepard Hills

, PruittHealth – Shepard Hills Connie Miller , PruittHealth Home First ( Athens )

, PruittHealth Home First ( ) Jonathan Harris , The Oaks – Athens

, The Oaks – Judy McCoy , PruittHealth – Farmville

, PruittHealth – Regina Hough , PruittHealth – Barnwell

, PruittHealth – Barnwell Tammie Moore , PruittHealth – Santa Rosa

, PruittHealth – Violet Duncan , The Oaks – Carrollton (Assisted Living)

Neil L. Pruitt, Jr., Chairman and CEO of PruittHealth, says, "Congratulations to these 10 outstanding individuals, especially our 2018 Caregiver of the Year, Petra Inman! She has immense compassion for her patients and is very involved in the community through her volunteer work – she is truly an inspiration. We are thankful to Petra and the thousands of caregivers like her, who live our mission every day and allow PruittHealth to continue to be a leader in post-acute care."

About PruittHealth

Since 1969, PruittHealth has been a family-owned organization committed to the care of patients in our communities. We provide a seamless network of post-acute care services and resources, offering skilled nursing care, home health care, end-of-life hospice care, rehabilitation, and pharmacy/infusion services across the Southeast. Our organization is well known for its holistic model of care, as well as its proactive performance improvement programs, and its continuous commitment to caring and to quality. We serve communities across more than 170 provider locations throughout Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina. The PruittHealth seamless care network ensures that on any given day, our 24,000 patients are cared for by PruittHealth's 16,000 employed partners. Our highly-trained staff and commitment to providing each patient and their family with the level of care and dignity we would expect for our own loved ones are why PruittHealth has remained a leader in healthcare for more than 45 years. For more information please visit: www.PruittHealth.com.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/pruitthealth-honors-2018-guiding-light-caregiver-of-the-year-300649801.html

SOURCE PruittHealth

Related Links

http://www.pruitthealth.com

