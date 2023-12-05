PRWeek Names Ruder Finn a Top Workplace in the Industry

05 Dec, 2023, 13:48 ET

NEW YORK, Dec. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading independent global communications agency, Ruder Finn, has been named as one of PRWeek's Best Places to Work 2023. For over a decade, PRWeek's Best Places to Work has celebrated top agencies with the most outstanding and progressive workplace environments across the country.

Ruder Finn was evaluated against over 100 agencies and in-house teams and selected as one of the top five agencies in the "Large Agency" category. PRWeek's panel of judges credited Ruder Finn as a "human centric" agency where individual career goals are valued, staff development is prioritized, and professional training across all levels is encouraged and accessible.

"For 75 years, Ruder Finn has made it a priority to create a workplace where employees can learn, innovate, and grow," said Kathy Bloomgarden, CEO of Ruder Finn. "At Ruder Finn it's important to us that every voice is heard. We're honored to receive this accolade from PRWeek and grateful for the exceptional feedback from our employees, who continue to be our main source of inspiration as we look to what's next for communications."

Each year, PRWeek asks nominated organizations to distribute surveys to employees and evaluates the responses. Organizations are assessed on topics such as employee well-being, internal development, purpose-driven initiatives, and exceptional leadership. 

About Ruder Finn

Ruder Finn is one of the world's largest independent global communications and creative agencies. Founded in 1948, Ruder Finn has defined and redefined PR for 75 years, shaping communications that move industry-defining brands, companies, and leaders from what's now to what's next. Ruder Finn provides clients with bold communications strategies based on a global perspective and localized market knowledge that redefine leadership, reimagine the marketplace, and rethink customer experiences. The agency is organized around five core areas of expertise—Healthcare, Technology, Commerce, Leadership and Workplace—with AI-powered creative hub RF Studio 53 and tech incubator RF TechLab providing cutting-edge predictive analytics, breakthrough creative, and customer-focused digital engagement. Ruder Finn has offices across 3 continents including the U.S., Asia and Europe. Wholly owned agencies within Ruder Finn Group include: Ruder Finn Inc., RF Studio 53, RF Engage, Touchdown, Peppercomm, RF Comunicad, Mantis, jacobstahl, RF Bloom. For more information visit www.ruderfinn.com.

