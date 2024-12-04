PRWeek Names Ruder Finn a Top Workplace in the Industry for Second Year in a Row

NEW YORK, Dec. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading independent global communications and integrated marketing agency, Ruder Finn, been named as one of PRWeek's Best Places to Work 2024, achieving this recognition for the second year in a row. For over a decade, PRWeek's Best Places to Work has celebrated top agencies with the most outstanding and progressive workplace environments across the country.

Ruder Finn was evaluated against over 100 agencies and in-house teams and selected as one of the top four agencies in the "Large Agencies" category. PRWeek's panel of judges credited Ruder Finn as a "future thinking and moving" agency which values education and offers a variety of learning tools that ensure everyone has the resources to advance.

"At Ruder Finn, we are consistently aiming to foster a culture of life-long learning where employees feel inspired to innovate and grow, and achieve even more than they might have thought possible," said Kathy Bloomgarden, CEO of Ruder Finn. "We're honored to receive this recognition from PRWeek and to have garnered this incredible feedback from our employees who are a key driver in our inspiration and making Ruder Finn into the company it is today."

Each year, PRWeek asks nominated organizations to distribute surveys to employees and evaluates the responses. Organizations are assessed on topics such as employee well-being, internal development, purpose-driven initiatives, and exceptional leadership.

About Ruder Finn

Ruder Finn is one of the world's largest independent global communications and integrated marketing agencies. Founded in 1948, Ruder Finn has defined and redefined PR for over 75 years, shaping communications that moves industry-defining brands, companies, and leaders from what's now to what's next. Ruder Finn provides clients with bold strategies based on a global perspective and localized market knowledge that redefine leadership, reimagine the marketplace, and rethink customer experiences. The agency is organized around five core areas of expertise—Healthcare, Technology, Commerce, Leadership and Workplace—with innovative tech incubator RF TechLab providing cutting-edge predictive analytics, AI-powered creative hub RF Studio53 offering breakthrough creative, and specialized teams delivering customer-focused digital engagement. Ruder Finn has offices across four continents including the U.S., Asia, Europe and the Middle East. Wholly owned agencies and offerings within Ruder Finn Group include: Ruder Finn Inc., RF Studio53, RF Engage, Touchdown, Peppercomm, RF Comunicad, Mantis, jacobstahl, Flightpath, Atteline, Pandan Social and RF Bloom. For more information visit www.ruderfinn.com.

CONTACT: Isabelle Lee, [email protected]

SOURCE Ruder Finn