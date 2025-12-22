PS Seasoning Forecasts 2026 Flavor and Consumer Behavior Trends

From protein-first eating and value-driven DIY cooking to newstalgia and global heat, PS Seasoning reveals how consumer behavior is shaping flavor demand in 2026

IRON RIDGE, Wis., Dec. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- As consumers head into 2026 with tighter budgets, rising interest in high-protein meals, and an increased focus on ingredients, PS Seasoning is releasing its annual forecast of the consumer-driven flavor trends expected to shape the year ahead. The company's analysis draws on extensive R&D testing, category performance data, flavor-tracking tools, and emerging culinary signals to identify how shifts in cooking behavior are directly influencing flavor demand.

PS Seasoning 2026 flavor and consumer trends forecast

In 2025 alone, PS Seasoning developed and tested more than 1,200 new flavor concepts across seasonings and sauces—providing early insight into the profiles and habits gaining momentum across proteins, how consumers use flavor, and cooking methods.

"Consumers aren't just chasing new flavors—they're looking for solutions that make cooking easier, healthier, and more exciting," said Yash Burgula, Director of R&D at PS Seasoning. "The trends we're forecasting reflect what we're seeing in our Culinary Innovation Center—and what both consumers and manufacturers are seeking as we head into 2026."

1. Protein-First Eating

High-protein eating has evolved into protein-first eating, with more than 70% of consumers actively seeking ways to add protein across meals and snacks. Consumers are starting with protein—poultry, beef, pork, wild game, and plant-based options—then building meals around it. At PS Seasoning, the R&D team studies how each blend performs across proteins and cooking methods, giving the team a clear view of which flavors resonate most in protein-forward meals and snacks.

As protein-forward snacks become a bigger part of daily eating, brands are leaning into bold, unexpected flavors to keep the habit exciting, elevating everyday snack sticks with globally influenced street-food flavors and layered smoke-and-spice blends. Flavor has become essential to sustaining the habit—making snack sticks feel craveable, differentiated, and repeatable.

2. Budget-Friendly, DIY Cooking & Home Meat Processing

Rising meat prices and ongoing economic pressure are driving renewed interest in DIY cooking, bulk buying, and home meat processing, as 81% of consumers now cook more than half their meals at home, and many prioritize saving on food costs. Snack sticks, sausage, brats, and jerky continue to gain traction as practical, value-driven ways to stretch protein further while minimizing waste. As more of this activity moves into the home, consumers are gravitating toward easy-to-use kits and multi-purpose blends that simplify the process while delivering unexpected flavor twists—such as sweet-heat combinations, wood-fired and smokehouse-inspired profiles, playful nostalgia-driven flavors like root beer, and elevated classics rooted in herb-forward and traditional curing techniques.

3. Cleaner-Label Prioritization

As wellness becomes embedded in everyday eating, consumers are paying closer attention to what goes into their food—not just how it tastes. Shoppers are increasingly prioritizing cleaner ingredient lists, lower sugar, fewer preservatives, no artificial colors and flavors, and options like gluten-free or organic. Nearly 60% of consumers report reading ingredient labels more closely than they did last year, signaling a broader shift toward more intentional food choices. This heightened awareness is driving demand for seasoning blends that feel lighter, cleaner, and more purposeful—delivering flavor without unnecessary complexity.

4. Global + Familiar Flavor Exploration

Consumers continue to reach for flavors that feel adventurous yet approachable. Profiles that bring global flavor cues into everyday cooking—such as gochugaru-inspired BBQ, Indian-inspired curry seasonings, birria-style street-food flavors adapted for the home, and globally influenced grilling blends—are gaining broad appeal. These approachable mashups empower home cooks to explore new cuisines without unfamiliar techniques or ingredients.

5. Comfort & Newstalgia

Nostalgic flavors remain deeply influential, but consumers increasingly want them with a modern edge. "Newstalgic" blends—pesto-driven seasonings, buttery umami-rich profiles, and imaginative takes on regional classics—offer the emotional reassurance of comfort food with contemporary flavor appeal.

6. Swicy & Heat 2.0

Heat continues evolving, and swicy (sweet + spicy) remains one of the category's strongest performers. In 2026, expect layered, visually expressive heat that balances sweetness with savory, smoky, and umami-driven elements, including select chili + fruit pairings, designed to appeal to both heat seekers and more cautious tasters.

Beyond near-term trends, PS Seasoning is advancing new approaches to shape long-term flavor development and product innovation by integrating AI-assisted research and flavor ideation tools into its R&D process.

"AI doesn't replace the craft of flavor development—it accelerates it," said Burgula. "We use AI to compress the early stages of innovation—scanning trend signals, researching products, and pressure-testing ideas faster—so our culinary and technical teams can focus on what they do best: turning insight into flavors that perform."

To learn more about these trends and explore PS Seasoning's full lineup, visit psseasoning.com.

ABOUT PS SEASONING AND PRO SMOKER

PS Seasoning and Pro Smoker are global leaders in flavor innovation and equipment solutions. As proud third-generation family-owned and operated businesses, they have been dedicated to delivering exceptional products, quality and service to customers worldwide since 1977. PS Seasoning produces an extensive product lineup of more than 5,000 unique blends and more than 55 million pounds of seasoning annually. Pro Smoker has over 16,000 precision-engineered scalable units – from commercial truckload smokehouses to home smokers – in the field.

Located in Wisconsin, the heart of the Midwest, PS Seasoning and Pro Smoker honor the past while constantly innovating to bring the best in flavor mastery and technical expertise to the industry. For more information, visit psseasoning.com and pro-smoker.com.

Press Room: psseasoning.com/blogs/newsroom

SOURCE PS Seasoning & Spices, Inc.