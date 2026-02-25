PS Seasoning Launches Four Trend-Driven Seasoning Blends for Meat Processors

New lineup transforms global, comfort-driven and sweet-heat trends into smokehouse-ready sausage, jerky and snack stick seasonings

IRON RIDGE, Wis., Feb. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- PS Seasoning, a global leader in flavor innovation, today announced the launch of four new seasoning blends for commercial meat processors: Pesto Sausage, Curry Sausage, Birria Snack Stick, and Candied Jalapeño Jerky. Inspired by the company's 2026 Flavor and Consumer Behavior Trends Forecast, the lineup brings this year's biggest flavor trends—global exploration, comfort-driven "newstalgia," and swicy (sweet + spicy) heat—into production-ready profiles designed to enable meat processors to expand their offerings and compete more effectively at retail.

PS Seasoning New 2026 Seasoning Blends for Meat Processors

As protein prices continue to fluctuate, and consumers become more intentional with spending, processors need to deliver both value and culinary excitement in the meat case. According to Datassential, 67% of consumers say they enjoy trying globally inspired flavors, while sweet-and-spicy combinations rank among the fastest-growing flavor pairings in new product development. At the same time, nostalgic comfort foods are resurging as shoppers seek familiarity with a modern twist, creating opportunities for processors to diversify their sausage and snack stick programs with flavors that feel both adventurous and approachable.

"Our customers look to us to help them stand out in the meat case and on shelf," said Alexander Betances, Senior Director of Sales for PS Seasoning and Pro Smoker. "We're a customer-first company, and in a market where protein costs are shifting and competition is fierce, processors need dependable solutions that differentiate. These flavors are built to perform in the smokehouse, scale with confidence, and give our partners a competitive edge."

With beef prices still high and pork demand under pressure, many processors and butchers are turning to turkey and chicken as leaner, more affordable, high-protein options that give consumers the nutrition benefits they want without sacrificing flavor. The new 2026 flavors are designed to perform seamlessly across proteins, helping customers expand and innovate their SKU lineup and stand out without overcomplicating operations.

Developed in PS Seasoning's Culinary Innovation & R&D Center, and backed by Pro Smoker's technical expertise, each profile is built for authentic flavor delivery and repeatable smokehouse performance.

The 2026 Flavor Lineup:

Pesto Sausage : A rich, herbaceous blend of basil, garlic and parmesan that brings Mediterranean comfort to the smokehouse. A familiar Italian profile elevated for today's "newstalgia" demand.

A rich, herbaceous blend of basil, garlic and parmesan that brings Mediterranean comfort to the smokehouse. A familiar Italian profile elevated for today's "newstalgia" demand. Curry Sausage : Aromatic and layered with warm spices, this globally inspired profile delivers the comforting depth of Indian cuisine in an approachable format built for broad consumer appeal.

: Aromatic and layered with warm spices, this globally inspired profile delivers the comforting depth of Indian cuisine in an approachable format built for broad consumer appeal. Birria Snack Stick : Smoky and chile-forward, this authentic take on Mexico's trending street food favorite delivers deep red chile richness with moderate heat—bringing bold global flavor to the rapidly growing snack stick category.

Smoky and chile-forward, this authentic take on Mexico's trending street food favorite delivers deep red chile richness with moderate heat—bringing bold global flavor to the rapidly growing snack stick category. Candied Jalapeño Jerky: A sweet-and-spicy standout featuring a sugary glaze balanced by bright jalapeño heat, tapping into the surging demand for craveable sweet-heat flavor combinations.

As part of the 2026 meat processing trade show season, PS Seasoning will showcase the new seasoning blends at industry events nationwide.

For more information on the new flavors, visit psseasoning.com/2026newflavors.

ABOUT PS SEASONING AND PRO SMOKER

PS Seasoning and Pro Smoker are global leaders in flavor innovation and thermal equipment solutions. As proud third-generation family-owned and operated businesses, they have been dedicated to delivering exceptional products, quality and service to customers worldwide since 1977. PS Seasoning produces an extensive product lineup of more than 5,000 unique blends and more than 55 million pounds of seasoning annually. Pro Smoker has over 16,000 precision-engineered scalable units – from commercial truckload smokehouses to home smokers – in the field today.

PS Seasoning and Pro Smoker honor the past while constantly innovating to bring the best in flavor mastery and technical expertise to the industry. For more information, visit psseasoning.com and pro-smoker.com .

Press Room: psseasoning.com/blogs/newsroom

SOURCE PS Seasoning & Spices, Inc.