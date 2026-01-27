PS Seasoning Relaunches Fan-Favorite Butter Blizzard as First New Product of 2026

Comfort meets craveability in this buttery garlic all-purpose blend

IRON RIDGE, Wis., Jan. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As the new year ushers in a season of slowing down and reconnecting with familiar routines, PS Seasoning today announced the relaunch of a customer favorite: Butter Blizzard Seasoning Blend. Originally introduced in 2024 as a limited-time holiday offering, this savory-sweet seasoning quickly snowballed into a customer obsession. Following months of requests and rave reviews, Butter Blizzard is joining the brand's full-time product lineup.

Butter Blizzard Seasoning Blend

"From social shoutouts to inbox love notes, our customers told us they wanted Butter Blizzard back in their kitchens," said Gretchen Miller, Senior Vice President of Marketing and Communications at PS Seasoning. "We're a customer-first company, so when our fans speak, we listen—and we're always paying attention to what people are cooking, craving, and asking for next. This flavor delivers big, buttery garlic comfort, and it absolutely earned its spot as an everyday staple. Butter Blizzard is back, and this time it's here to stay."

Blending garlic, rich buttery notes, savory herbs, and a deep umami finish, Butter Blizzard adds a craveable layer of flavor to everything from proteins to popcorn. Unlike typical butter-garlic blends that lean heavily on artificial additives, Butter Blizzard uses yeast extract to deliver depth – making it a smarter pantry staple for flavor-forward cooks watching their ingredient lists.

Butter Blizzard's comeback taps into key consumer flavor trends. According to Mintel, 67% of U.S. adults say they gravitate toward nostalgic flavors for comfort, especially early in the year. Meanwhile, the seasoning's versatility across proteins, vegetables, pastas, and snacks fits into a broader movement toward "rooted rituals" – flavors that elevate everyday meals and invite moments of enjoyment in the kitchen.

"This time of year, people are cooking more at home and reaching for flavors that feel familiar yet elevated," added Miller. "Butter Blizzard taps into that emotional connection. It's comfort in a bottle."

Crafted in PS Seasoning's state-of-the-art Culinary Innovation and R&D Center, Butter Blizzard reflects the company's legacy of turning customer feedback into category-defining flavor solutions. With more than 5,000 proprietary blends and over 55 million pounds of seasoning produced annually, PS Seasoning continues to set the standard for culinary creativity and technical excellence.

Butter Blizzard is available now at psseasoning.com and select specialty retailers.

ABOUT PS SEASONING

PS Seasoning is a global food experience company focused on flavor innovation and equipment solutions. As a proud third-generation family-owned and operated business, they have been dedicated to delivering exceptional products, quality and service to customers worldwide since 1977. PS Seasoning produces an extensive lineup of more than 5,000 unique blends and over 55 million pounds of seasoning annually—and through its Pro Smoker line, offers home smokers built with the same professional quality trusted by the pros.

Located in Wisconsin, the heart of the Midwest, PS Seasoning honors the past while constantly innovating to bring the best in flavor mastery and technical expertise to the industry. For more information, visit psseasoning.com .

