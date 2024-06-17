PSA: Petco Chief Veterinarian Offers Summer Safety Tips

The pet health and wellness company shares safety watchouts and helps pets beat the heat this summer with locations doubling as "cooling centers"

SAN DIEGO, June 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- With record-high temperatures already hitting many parts of the country and other summer-related watchouts, Petco is sharing tips from Chief Veterinarian Dr. Whitney Miller to help pets stay cool, safe and happy in the months ahead.

"Summer brings many fun bonding opportunities for pets, pet parents and families, but it's important to ensure that safety is top of mind," said Petco's Chief Veterinarian, Dr. Whitney Miller, DVM, MBA, DACVPM. "From navigating extreme heat and wildlife dangers to managing pet anxiety due to summer parties and fireworks, pet parents can prepare their pets, homes and routines in advance to set their furry family members up for success throughout the season and beyond."

Here are veterinarian-backed tips for how pet parents can prioritize their pets' health and wellness, according to Dr. Miller:

Beat the heat: Panting, drooling, deep or rapid breathing, weakness, disorientation and vomiting are signs of overheating and dehydration in pets. Pet parents should provide cool drinking water and access to shade, adjust walking routines, consider cooling treats, toys and apparel and keep up with regular grooming to help pets stay cool and hydrated in warm weather. Pet parents can also bring leashed pets of all breeds, shapes and sizes to Petco pet care centers to seek refuge from extreme heat. Petco locations nationwide provide pets with clean, fresh water during regular business hours.

Avoid a fireworks frenzy: Festivities involving fireworks can be stressful for pets. Pet parents can help mitigate pets' anxiety by keeping them inside; distracting them with games, toys and engaging activities; creating a calm environment with soothing music and a cozy area where they feel safe; and offering calming products such as a Thundershirt and calming treats. For pets with moderate-to-severe noise anxiety, consult a trusted veterinarian, who may prescribe anti-anxiety medication that helps treat noise sensitivities.

Stay safe amid wildfires and smoke: Keep pets indoors as much as possible when an air quality alert is in effect, limiting brief trips outside to the early morning when smoke is typically less intense. Decreased outdoor activity during this time can be supplemented with puzzle games or other enrichment to help reduce excess energy. Young and older pets and those with known respiratory conditions are particularly vulnerable, so consult a veterinarian immediately if pets are having difficulty breathing.

Watch out for party hazards: Celebrations can be overwhelming for pets and even present potential hazards. Backyard barbeques often feature foods that are unsafe for pets, so store all human food out of pets' reach and avoid slipping furry companions scraps under the table. If a pet accidentally ingests toxic food or other material, contact a trusted veterinarian or the Pet Poison Helpline immediately. If a pool party or day out on the water is in the cards, pets should always be supervised, and a life vest can offer additional protection. Always ensure pets have a safe, quiet place to go if they are feeling overwhelmed.

Be aware of surroundings: Around 150,000 pets are bitten by venomous snakes in the U.S. each year.* Warmer summer temperatures mean snakes are more active, especially on trails and in rural areas. Particularly in high-risk locales, ask a veterinarian about the rattlesnake vaccine, stay aware of surroundings and keep dogs on a non-retractable leash so they remain nearby. Positive reinforcement-based training can help teach pets to be alert and respond to recall cues. In the event of a bite or other emergency, time is of the essence – be sure to know where the closest emergency veterinary hospital is located and how to get there as fast as possible. Treatment plans vary based on the severity and location of the snake bite, so call ahead to ensure the hospital has the availability and proper treatment such as anti-venom.

Plan for the unthinkable: One in three pets becomes lost at some point in their lifetime.** During the summer, more frequently opened doors, more time outside and anxiety-inducing fireworks increase the chance of pets escaping, so it's important to take precautionary measures to ensure their safe return home. Pet parents should keep pet ID tags and microchips up to date and register pets on Petco Love Lost, a free national lost and found database that uses patented image-recognition technology to help reunite lost pets with their families. To inspire pet parents to register, Petco Love recently debuted " My Ruff Day ," an animated short series that follows lost pets as they try to find their way home.

For more information on health and wellness tips and products that help keep pets safe and cool, visit a Petco pet care center, petco.com or the Petco app. To find the closest Petco pet care center and regular hours, visit stores.petco.com.

