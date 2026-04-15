PSECU Partners with SIS, LLC for Seamless Migration to Microsoft Dynamics 365

DULUTH, Ga., April 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Pennsylvania State Employees Credit Union (PSECU), one of the largest credit unions in the state, today announced its selection of SIS, LLC as its strategic partner for migrating from Microsoft Dynamics SL to Microsoft Dynamics 365. This collaboration marks a significant step forward in PSECU's commitment to enhancing operational efficiency and technological innovation.

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As a member-owned financial institution serving over 500,000 members with assets exceeding $9 billion, PSECU has long relied on robust systems to manage its complex financial operations. The decision to upgrade from Dynamics SL, an on-premises solution, to the cloud-based Dynamics 365 stems from the need for greater scalability, real-time data insights, and integrated AI capabilities. SIS, LLC, a leading provider of enterprise resource planning (ERP) solutions and Microsoft Dynamics experts, was chosen after a rigorous evaluation process for its proven track record in seamless migrations and deep expertise in financial services.

"SIS has been a trusted partner in supporting our Microsoft Dynamics Solomon environment for many years, and their understanding of our operational needs made them a natural choice for leading our transition to Microsoft Dynamics 365 Finance & Operations," said Derek Holjes, Director of Accounting Services at PSECU. "This upgrade will equip our teams with modern capabilities, streamline our internal processes, and position us for long-term operational efficiency."

The project encompasses a comprehensive migration strategy, including data transfer, custom integrations, user training, and ongoing support. SIS will leverage Dynamics 365's Finance and Operations modules to streamline PSECU's accounting, reporting, and supply chain processes. Key benefits include enhanced automation and mobile accessibility for staff, ultimately improving end user experiences.

"SIS is thrilled to partner with PSECU on this transformative journey," stated Mark Kershteyn, partner at SIS, LLC. "Our team's extensive experience with Microsoft Dynamics migrations ensures a smooth upgrade that aligns with PSECU's mission of member-centric innovation. We're dedicated to delivering a solution that not only meets today's needs but positions PSECU for future growth."

About PSECU

Founded in 1934, PSECU is Pennsylvania's digital-first credit union, offering a wide range of financial products including checking, savings, loans, and investment services. With a focus on low fees and high returns, PSECU prioritizes member satisfaction and community impact.

About SIS, LLC

SIS, LLC is a premier Microsoft Dynamics partner specializing in ERP implementations, migrations, and optimizations for mid-sized enterprises. With a client-centric approach, SIS delivers customized solutions that drive efficiency and business growth across various industries. www.sisn.com

SOURCE SIS, LLC