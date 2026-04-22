SIS Unveils Fixed-Price ERP Implementation Program for Mid-Sized Specialty Contractors

DULUTH, Ga., April 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- With over 25 years of expertise in the Architecture, Engineering, and Construction (A/E/C) sectors, SIS, LLC—a top Microsoft Dynamics 365 partner—has introduced its Fixed-Price ERP Implementation Program. This specially designed Microsoft Dynamics 365 Finance solution meets the needs of mid-sized specialty contractors, offering simplified operations, better financial oversight, and strong cost management with the certainty of a fixed price as well as dramatically reduced time to value.

ERP | CRM | BI Solutions for Construction & Project Focused Industries (PRNewsfoto/SIS, LLC)

Specialty contractors often contend with challenges like manual accounting, fragmented data, poor job cost transparency, labor tracked on paper, and complicated vendor and subcontractor management. The new SIS program directly tackles these issues by delivering a ready-to-use ERP system that removes much of the complexity, delays, and unpredictability associated with traditional ERP deployments.

"SIS strives to equip contractors with solutions that enhance efficiency and profitability," said Mark Kershteyn, Partner at SIS. "Our Fixed-Price ERP product leverages our substantial industry experience and Microsoft know-how to deliver scalable solutions that help businesses safeguard their margins and grow with confidence."

Among the key features are a set, predictable implementation fee; a pre-configured D365 Finance platform tailored to contractors; unified financials, reporting, and project cost tracking; streamlined processes for vendor and subcontractor management; and immediate access to project performance metrics. The solution also includes extensive setups for finance, vendor and subcontract management, project administration and costing, reporting and invoicing, and management of fixed assets and expenses.

Notable highlights include: a core chart of accounts with 200–400 entries and standard categories; built-in calendar-year P&L reporting; efficient AP invoice processing tied to Pos and Subcontracts; standardized budget coding; manual ECAC forecasting; labor cost calculation with burden rates; handling of equipment as rentals or owned; standard reports covering over/underbilling, AR aging, and margin/fade; invoicing options in AIA-style or T&M formats; and straight-line depreciation across 4–6 asset types.

Supported by more than 25 years of construction ERP experience, SIS brings specialized knowledge through SIS Construct 365 and uses proven, rapid deployment methods.

About SIS, LLC

SIS, LLC delivers leading ERP systems to the A/E/C and construction markets, providing services in solution development, architecture, implementation, training, and support. With an emphasis on Microsoft technologies, SIS empowers contractors to optimize processes and achieve operational excellence.

For further details about SIS's Fixed-Price ERP program, visit https://sisn.com/fixed-price-erp-implementation/ or email [email protected] .

SOURCE SIS, LLC