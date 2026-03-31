PSEG Long Island Celebrates Earth Month with Free Trees

To read the full press release, click here.

"At PSEG Long Island, Earth Day is a time to showcase the ways that we can help the environment and also help drive affordability over the long term," said Scott Jennings, PSEG Long Island's president and COO. "Customers who strategically plant trees in their yards can save up to 20% on their home's summer energy bills once the trees are fully grown, while also improving air quality and reducing storm water runoff across Long Island and the Rockaways."

Energy Saving Trees giveaway

PSEG Long Island, Suffolk County and the Rockaway Initiative for Sustainability and Equity (RISE) are partnering with the PSEG Foundation and the Arbor Day Foundation to provide 500 customers with a free tree. For customers in Suffolk and Nassau counties, the trees can be reserved at https://get.arborday.org/pseg starting Wednesday, April 1, until all trees are claimed.

"Trees add beauty to neighborhoods and provide places of respite, along with many other benefits such as helping reduce energy consumption and filter pollutants that may negatively affect community health and wellbeing," said Calvin Ledford, president of the PSEG Foundation. "The PSEG Foundation is proud to support the Energy-Saving Trees program."

LED lightbulbs and shopping bags

PSEG Long Island volunteers will also be in local communities throughout the month to distribute reusable bags and free LED lightbulbs to save customers money and energy.

For more information, visit www.psegliny.com/earthday.

PSEG Long Island

PSEG Long Island operates the Long Island Power Authority's transmission and distribution system under a long-term contract. PSEG Long Island is a subsidiary of Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (PSEG) (NYSE:PEG), a publicly traded diversified energy company.

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About PSEG Foundation

The PSEG Foundation 501(c)(3), the philanthropic arm of Public Service Enterprise Group (PSEG) (NYSE:PEG), prioritizes investments in promoting environmental sustainability, social justice, and equity and economic empowerment.

Contact: Media Relations Pager

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SOURCE PSEG Long Island