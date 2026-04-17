PSEG Long Island Celebrates National Lineworker Appreciation Day

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PSEG Long Island

Apr 17, 2026, 14:43 ET

UNIONDALE, N.Y., April 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- In honor of National Lineworker Appreciation Day on April 18, PSEG Long Island is taking the time to recognize the diligent effort its field workforce puts in to keep the power on.

Lineworkers and PSEG Long Island field personnel work in shifts around the clock and must be ready to answer an emergency call in challenging conditions to help provide safe, reliable electric service to 1.2 million customers on Long Island and in the Rockaways.

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PSEG Long Island has approximately 700 in-house and contractor lineworkers who work hard to maintain and repair the electric system. (Credit: PSEG Long Island)
PSEG Long Island has approximately 700 in-house and contractor lineworkers who work hard to maintain and repair the electric system. (Credit: PSEG Long Island)

"PSEG Long Island could not be the most reliable overhead electric service provider in the state without our lineworkers and other field personnel," said Michael Sullivan, PSEG Long Island's vice president of Electric Operations. "Whether it's replacing equipment on a blue sky day or working 16-hour shifts when storms, blizzards or other natural disasters strike, we are grateful for their 24/7 dedication and hard work."

PSEG Long Island has approximately 700 in-house and contracted lineworkers, all of whom play a vital role in ensuring that customers have the best-in-class service that they expect and deserve.

PSEG Long Island
PSEG Long Island operates the Long Island Power Authority's transmission and distribution system under a long-term contract. PSEG Long Island is a subsidiary of Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (PSEG) (NYSE:PEG), a publicly traded diversified energy company.

Visit PSEG Long Island at:
psegliny.com
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CONTACT: Media Relations Pager
516.229.7248
[email protected]

SOURCE PSEG Long Island

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