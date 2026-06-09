PSEG Long Island Is Prepared for Summer 2026

Experience the full interactive Multichannel News Release here: https://www.multivu.com/pseg-long-island/9398751-en-pseg-long-island-hurricane-and-summer-season-2026-preparation

"PSEG Long Island personnel evaluate the system, plan and make improvements all year round to ensure the grid is ready for summer's extreme weather conditions," said Michael Sullivan, vice president of Electric Operations at PSEG Long Island.

Click here to read the full text of the press release.

Electric Infrastructure Improvements

Across Long Island and the Rockaways, PSEG Long Island has prepared the electric infrastructure by focusing on substation, and transmission and distribution improvements, as well as by performing circuit and equipment inspections using helicopters and infrared technology.

Storm Hardening

Since 2014, PSEG Long Island has storm hardened more than 1,400 miles of distribution circuits with stronger poles, stronger wire and narrower crossarms that more easily deflect falling tree limbs.

From the first quarter of 2025 through the first quarter of 2026, the sections of circuits that are storm hardened have seen a 45% reduction in damage leading to outages compared to the rest of the distribution system.

To further improve reliability and maintain affordability this year, PSEG Long Island has utilized FEMA funding to install 8,500 "automatic branch line reclosers" on many of its distribution circuits, bringing the total count of automatic branch line reclosers up to 10,000 units across the electrical system by the end of the year.

To view an embeddable video about automatic reclosers, click here.

PSEG Long Island

PSEG Long Island operates the Long Island Power Authority's transmission and distribution system under a long-term contract. PSEG Long Island is a subsidiary of Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (PSEG) (NYSE:PEG), a publicly traded diversified energy company.

Visit PSEG Long Island at:

psegliny.com

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Contact: Media Relations Pager

516.229.7248

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SOURCE PSEG Long Island